'Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma' Brings Horror, Comedy and Heart to Theaters

A new film is bringing together horror, comedy, romance and plenty of heart.

Manny the Movie Guy takes a look at "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma," a psychosexual horror dramedy starring Emmy-winning actress Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson.

Directed by Jane Schoenbrun, the film follows teenage longing, body horror and romance through a surreal and often goofy story. Einbinder says she immediately connected with Schoenbrun's work and the personal nature of the film.

She also embraced the movie's unusual visual style and the creative possibilities that came with it.

The on-screen chemistry between Einbinder and Anderson is another highlight. Einbinder says the two shared a strong vision for the film and connected over their love of candy and mutual respect for each other's work.

Despite the increasingly strange circumstances surrounding her character, Chris, Einbinder says she focused on keeping the character grounded and emotionally real.

The film also explores feelings of dissociation, being uncomfortable in your own body and feeling pressure to perform certain roles in relationships and sexuality. At the same time, Einbinder hopes audiences simply have fun with the movie.

"Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" won the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival and is now playing in theaters.

Manny the Movie Guy calls it a smart, funny and unsettling horror dramedy that goes after both the brain and the heart.