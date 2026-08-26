“Outer Banks” Bids Farewell: Cast Gets Real About Grief, Growth, and Goodbye in Exclusive Final-Season Interview

Manny the Movie Guy Sits Down with the Cast of Outer Banks Season 5

Seven years. Five seasons. One island that changed everything. Now the Pogues are paddling into their final chapter — and I got to sit down with the entire cast before the credits roll for good on Netflix’s “Outer Banks.”

This one hit different. I’ve been talking to this cast since season one, so watching them close this chapter felt personal — and honestly, a little wispy.

Chase Stokes told me the hardest part of saying goodbye to John B wasn’t losing the character, it was figuring out what to keep. “I think I will leave behind John B’s impulsive nature,” he said. “And I think what I’ll take with him is his intention. Like his intention is always so pure.”

With JJ gone this season, I asked Jonathan Davis if being the group’s moral compass just got a whole lot heavier for Pope. “He’s going through his own moral dilemma as well,” Davis said. “So it’s hard for him to be that compass while he’s kind of lost this year.”

Then there’s the wildcard. Drew Starkey’s Rafe went from villain to uneasy ally, and he told me it’s grief that finally cracks him open. “He’s watching a group of people grieve someone that they love,” Starkey said. “And he’s lost a father that he loved more than anything and just wanted love from — and that period of grief, I think, will always connect people in some way.”

Fifty episodes, one destination — so does the finale actually earn the ending John B set out for back in season one? “He’s just wanted to find peace and he’s wanted to find love,” Stokes said. “Over the course of the fifty episodes, I think he got what he wanted, with a couple casualties along the way.”

Across the water, Sarah’s fought just as hard. Madelyn Cline says five years in her shoes taught her exactly how far this character will go. “She’s a ball of emotion and she loves hard, she fights hard,” Cline said, “and she will stand on what she believes in to a fault.”

For Kiara, this season isn’t just an ending — it’s grief, raw and real. “It is the entirety of Kiara’s motivation for this whole season,” Madison Bailey told me. “It’s her first time really experiencing loss.”

And here’s a payoff fans have been begging for. Carlacia Grant let it slip that Cleo, the outsider who became a Pogue, finally gets a last name. “We get a full name — Cleopatra Anderson,” Grant said, laughing. “Say it! Cleopatra Anderson!”

Seven years doesn’t end quietly. Starkey told me the very last day on set hit harder than anyone expected, with the entire cast and crew there to watch it happen. “I was a wreck the entire day,” he admitted. “But it was a really beautiful moment — to see all these faces, a couple hundred people that made the show possible over the past seven years.”

Before we wrapped, I had to ask what they’d say to the diehard Pogues who’ve been here since season one. “Pogue for life,” Stokes said. Davis added, “We make the show for the fans.” And Starkey summed it up: “Unbelievably gracious and humbled — we love you all.”

“Outer Banks” Season 5, the final curtain call, arrives on Netflix this Thursday, August 20th. And to every fan who’s ridden along since season one — this isn’t goodbye. It’s just see you later.