Manny the Movie Guy
“Outer Banks” Bids Farewell: Cast Gets Real About Grief, Growth, and Goodbye in Exclusive Final-Season Interview
Manny the Movie Guy Sits Down with the Cast of Outer Banks Season 5
Seven years. Five seasons. One island that changed everything. Now the Pogues are paddling into their final chapter — and I got to sit down with the entire cast before the credits roll for good on Netflix’s “Outer Banks.”
This one hit different. I’ve been talking to this cast since season one, so watching them close this chapter felt personal — and honestly, a little wispy.
Chase Stokes told me the hardest part of saying goodbye to John B wasn’t losing the character, it was figuring out what to keep. “I think I will leave behind John B’s impulsive nature,” he said. “And I think what I’ll take with him is his intention. Like his intention is always so pure.”
With JJ gone this season, I asked Jonathan Davis if being the group’s moral compass just got a whole lot heavier for Pope. “He’s going through his own moral dilemma as well,” Davis said. “So it’s hard for him to be that compass while he’s kind of lost this year.”
Then there’s the wildcard. Drew Starkey’s Rafe went from villain to uneasy ally, and he told me it’s grief that finally cracks him open. “He’s watching a group of people grieve someone that they love,” Starkey said. “And he’s lost a father that he loved more than anything and just wanted love from — and that period of grief, I think, will always connect people in some way.”
Fifty episodes, one destination — so does the finale actually earn the ending John B set out for back in season one? “He’s just wanted to find peace and he’s wanted to find love,” Stokes said. “Over the course of the fifty episodes, I think he got what he wanted, with a couple casualties along the way.”
Across the water, Sarah’s fought just as hard. Madelyn Cline says five years in her shoes taught her exactly how far this character will go. “She’s a ball of emotion and she loves hard, she fights hard,” Cline said, “and she will stand on what she believes in to a fault.”
For Kiara, this season isn’t just an ending — it’s grief, raw and real. “It is the entirety of Kiara’s motivation for this whole season,” Madison Bailey told me. “It’s her first time really experiencing loss.”
And here’s a payoff fans have been begging for. Carlacia Grant let it slip that Cleo, the outsider who became a Pogue, finally gets a last name. “We get a full name — Cleopatra Anderson,” Grant said, laughing. “Say it! Cleopatra Anderson!”
Seven years doesn’t end quietly. Starkey told me the very last day on set hit harder than anyone expected, with the entire cast and crew there to watch it happen. “I was a wreck the entire day,” he admitted. “But it was a really beautiful moment — to see all these faces, a couple hundred people that made the show possible over the past seven years.”
Before we wrapped, I had to ask what they’d say to the diehard Pogues who’ve been here since season one. “Pogue for life,” Stokes said. Davis added, “We make the show for the fans.” And Starkey summed it up: “Unbelievably gracious and humbled — we love you all.”
“Outer Banks” Season 5, the final curtain call, arrives on Netflix this Thursday, August 20th. And to every fan who’s ridden along since season one — this isn’t goodbye. It’s just see you later.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
August 26, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Palm Springs City Council is taking a vote on whether or not to temporarily pause all applications and permits for a new data center in the city. Stay tuned on nbcpalmsprings.com for the results of that vote later #coachellavalley #palmsprings #datacenters #citycouncil #localnews
Tonight one vote stands between the city of Coachella and a permanent data center ban. Meanwhile, Palm Springs City Council is considering a temporary 45 day ordinance ban against data centers on their end. Make sure to tune in to our 6 and 11 p.m newscasts as our @newsbyalondra has the latest details on the final vote and reaction from the community.
Did you SEE what viewers spotted behind Brad during the Roggin Report? Eagle-eyed viewers were convinced there was something… a little questionable… sitting outside his window. But was it really a naughty garden sculpture? Or was there a much more innocent explanation hiding in plain sight? Let’s just say Brad had some explaining to do. Watch the full story and see what REALLY caused all the commotion at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #FredRoggin #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings YouSawWhat OnlyInTheDesert DesertLife
Thousands of revelers took over the streets of Buñol for La Tomatina — the world’s most famous tomato fight! 🇪🇸 About 22,000 people joined the one-hour food fight, with a whopping 330,000+ pounds of tomatoes getting tossed, smashed and… well, basically turned into salsa. 😂🍅 Would you jump into this tomato madness or watch from a safe, tomato-free distance? 👀 #LaTomatina #LaTomatina2026 #Spain #Bunol #TomatoFight FoodFight Travel Festival SpainTravel NBCPalmSprings
Our Kai Beech talks with the owner of Real Italian Deli in Palm Desert about why using the best ingredients matters — even when it cuts into profits. From making their own bread to carefully choosing what goes into every sandwich, quality is at the core of the business. 🥪🇮🇹 #PalmDesert #RealItalianDeli #CoachellaValley #LocalBusiness #ItalianDeli Sandwiches PalmDesertEats NBCPalmSprings
Did you know that a tablespoon of olive oil per day is great for your health? Starkie Sours shares why in this Wellness Wednesday tip! 🥗
Dolly Parton’s Lasting Impact on LGBTQ+ Community Dolly Parton’s music touched generations — and her message of acceptance left a lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ community. ❤️🏳️🌈 In Provincetown, Massachusetts, members of the queer community are remembering the country music legend and the influence her allyship had on their lives. #DollyParton #LGBTQ #LGBTQCommunity #MusicLegend #Provincetown #CountryMusic #NBCPalmSprings
Title: Dolly’s Final Song Is Set for 2046 Dolly Parton has left fans one final musical gift. 🎶 The country music legend recorded an unreleased song that is set to be released on what would have been her 100th birthday in 2046. Parton died Tuesday in Nashville at age 80 following what her publicist described as a brief battle with cancer. Her music and legacy will live on for generations. ❤️ #DollyParton #CountryMusic #MusicLegend #Entertainment #Nashville #NBCPalmSprings
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Dolly song? 🎶
BREAKING NEWS: Country artist Dolly Parton has died at 80 following prolonged issues. Our Maria Noble Valdez has more here. Be sure to stay tuned nbcpalmsprings.com for more information. #dollyparton #breakingnews #nbcpalmsprings