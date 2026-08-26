Manny the Movie Guy
Remembering Dolly Parton: The "God-Glow" She Left On All of Us
The news hit like a gut punch nobody saw coming: Dolly Parton has passed away at 80, and the world suddenly feels a little less glittery, a little less warm, a little less like home.
Over the years, I was blessed to sit down with Dolly more than once, and every single time, her spirit was pure warmth and light. That's the Dolly I want to remember today — not just the legend on the marquee, but the woman who made you feel like the only person in the room.
The "God-Glow"
I still think about the time we talked about Joyful Noise, and I asked her why she took the role. In true Dolly fashion, she chuckled and told me she'd been praying for a good movie — one about all the things she believed in. And, she added with that unmistakable twinkle, she got to keep all her hair, her nails, and her heels while she did it. A "God-glow," she called it. All the way.
That was Dolly — grounded, hilarious, and guided by a deeply faithful heart, even while dazzling in six-inch heels.
A Life's Mission: Lifting Hearts
When we spoke again for Christmas on the Square, she opened up about what drove her. She told me she always prayed for God to lead her and guide her, to help her be where she was supposed to be at the right time. Her hope, she said, was simple: to lift people up out of their dark days and make their hearts happy.
That was Dolly. Always trying to make hearts happy.
The Songs, the Laughter, the Legacy
She gave us "Jolene," "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You." She gave us laughter, faith, glitter, and more kindness than one person should be able to carry. She made the world feel a little softer, a little brighter, a little more like home.
Thank you, Miss Dolly, for every song, every smile, and every time you made us feel like we mattered. You told me once you'd continue to light the light. Tonight, the whole world is lighting one for you.
You will always be loved.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
August 26, 2026
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