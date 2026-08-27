Dark Matter Season 2 Returns to Apple TV

The sci-fi drama Dark Matter returns to Apple TV for its second season, taking viewers beyond the story told in Blake Crouch’s original novel.

Manny the Movie Guy gets a sneak peek at the new season, which continues the story of quantum physicist Jason Dessen and his family as they navigate a dangerous multiverse.

While the first season had Crouch’s novel as a roadmap, Season 2 ventures into completely new territory. With no second book to follow, Crouch and the creative team had the freedom to expand the mythology and explore new storylines for the characters.

For Daniela, played by Jennifer Connelly, the new season brings a major change. After largely being caught in the crossfire of Jason’s alternate realities in Season 1, she is now actively stepping through the doors herself.

Daniela is determined to find a place that feels safe while confronting unresolved parts of her past. Her journey is also driven by her belief that her marriage is worth fighting for.

The new season explores the couple’s relationship through questions of trust, intimacy and what it means to truly know the person you love.

At the same time, the series continues to deliver the science-fiction spectacle that made its first season a hit.

Dark Matter Season 2 promises a new chapter for Jason and Daniela as they confront alternate realities and discover how their choices can reshape their lives.

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