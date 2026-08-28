Manny the Movie Guy
‘Filipiniana’ Puts Filipino Stories on Global Stage
A bold new Filipino film is drawing attention from Sundance to theaters around the world.
“Filipiniana,” directed by Rafael Manuel, expands his Berlin Silver Bear-winning short into a feature-length exploration of power, class, gender and the relationship between people and the land.
Manuel grew up in Manila and studied philosophy and advertising at Ateneo before moving to London to attend film school and eventually settling in Amsterdam. Although he has lived outside the Philippines for about a decade, he says his home country remains central to his creative work.
“I've been away from the Philippines for 10 years now, but still everything that I write and all my thoughts are still very much about the Philippines,” Manuel said.
The film takes place at an elite Philippine golf resort, where a manicured landscape masks the social and economic realities surrounding it.
At the center of the story is a 17-year-old girl hired to align golf balls just inches away from swinging golf clubs. Manuel says the striking image became the starting point for the film and allowed him to explore complex power and gender dynamics.
Rather than follow traditional Hollywood storytelling formulas, Manuel embraces an unconventional structure influenced by his background in philosophy and advertising.
“What I'm interested in exploring is a resistance to conventional structure,” he said.
That approach extends to the film's visual style and pacing. Manuel deliberately uses a slower rhythm and immersive sound design to create a visceral sense of place.
He says the pacing is meant to evoke the oppressive heat of the Philippines and the feeling of being trapped in a difficult environment.
For Manuel, “Filipiniana” is also about encouraging young Filipino filmmakers to develop their own creative voices rather than conforming to expectations.
His advice is simple: Make the film as though it could be the only one you ever get to make.
With its unconventional storytelling and striking visual approach, “Filipiniana” is putting Filipino independent cinema in the international spotlight.
Manny the Movie Guy spoke with Rafael Manuel about the film, his creative process and the personal connection that continues to shape his work.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
August 28, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Erosion, rising tides and unstable bluffs are reshaping San Clemente’s iconic coastline — and officials are testing new ways to protect the beach, rail line and nearby infrastructure. The city is using a combination of sand, rock, plants, reinforcement and new walls to fight the impacts. The Orange County Transportation Authority has also built a catchment wall to help keep landslide debris off the coastal rail tracks. And there’s a Coachella Valley connection: San Clemente City Manager Andy Hall previously served as Cathedral City’s city manager. With sea levels rising and extreme tidal events putting more pressure on California’s coast, officials say the work in San Clemente could help other coastal communities prepare for what’s ahead. Read the full story at NBCPalmSprings.com. #SanClemente #CaliforniaCoast #CoastalErosion #CathedralCity #CoachellaValley NBCPalmSprings
80s pop icon Taylor Dayne is coming to the Coachella Valley, and you could be there! Taylor Dayne sits down with our entertainment contributor TOD Macofsky for a conversation about her legendary career, classic hits, Palm Springs, her upcoming Las Vegas residency and what fans can expect when she takes the stage at Spotlight 29. Taylor Dayne performs Friday, September 4 at 8 p.m. at Spotlight 29. Want to WIN tickets? Enter now at: nbcpalmsprings.com/promotions Watch the full interview with Taylor Dayne on Desert Entertainment with TOD at NBCPalmSprings.com. #TaylorDayne #Spotlight29 #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #80sMusic ConcertGiveaway TicketGiveaway DesertEntertainment
California is considering major penalties for hospitals and medical groups that exceed state healthcare spending targets. But could those fines actually lead to cuts in critical services like emergency rooms, mental health and obstetrics? Tammy and Stephanie weigh in on the potential impact—and why controlling healthcare costs may be a double-edged sword. Watch the full discussion and hear the panel’s take at NBCPalmSprings.com/therogginreport
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Tonight the city of Coachella made history - becoming the first city in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County to enact a permanent data center ban. The unanimous decision comes after months of demands from hundreds of residents asking city council to shut down a massive data center project proposed in the east end of the city. Tonight at 11, our @newsbyalondra has the latest details.
Palm Springs City Council is taking a vote on whether or not to temporarily pause all applications and permits for a new data center in the city. Stay tuned on nbcpalmsprings.com for the results of that vote later #coachellavalley #palmsprings #datacenters #citycouncil #localnews
Tonight one vote stands between the city of Coachella and a permanent data center ban. Meanwhile, Palm Springs City Council is considering a temporary 45 day ordinance ban against data centers on their end. Make sure to tune in to our 6 and 11 p.m newscasts as our @newsbyalondra has the latest details on the final vote and reaction from the community.
Did you SEE what viewers spotted behind Brad during the Roggin Report? Eagle-eyed viewers were convinced there was something… a little questionable… sitting outside his window. But was it really a naughty garden sculpture? Or was there a much more innocent explanation hiding in plain sight? Let’s just say Brad had some explaining to do. Watch the full story and see what REALLY caused all the commotion at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #FredRoggin #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings YouSawWhat OnlyInTheDesert DesertLife
Thousands of revelers took over the streets of Buñol for La Tomatina — the world’s most famous tomato fight! 🇪🇸 About 22,000 people joined the one-hour food fight, with a whopping 330,000+ pounds of tomatoes getting tossed, smashed and… well, basically turned into salsa. 😂🍅 Would you jump into this tomato madness or watch from a safe, tomato-free distance? 👀 #LaTomatina #LaTomatina2026 #Spain #Bunol #TomatoFight FoodFight Travel Festival SpainTravel NBCPalmSprings
Our Kai Beech talks with the owner of Real Italian Deli in Palm Desert about why using the best ingredients matters — even when it cuts into profits. From making their own bread to carefully choosing what goes into every sandwich, quality is at the core of the business. 🥪🇮🇹 #PalmDesert #RealItalianDeli #CoachellaValley #LocalBusiness #ItalianDeli Sandwiches PalmDesertEats NBCPalmSprings