‘Filipiniana’ Puts Filipino Stories on Global Stage

A bold new Filipino film is drawing attention from Sundance to theaters around the world.

“Filipiniana,” directed by Rafael Manuel, expands his Berlin Silver Bear-winning short into a feature-length exploration of power, class, gender and the relationship between people and the land.

Manuel grew up in Manila and studied philosophy and advertising at Ateneo before moving to London to attend film school and eventually settling in Amsterdam. Although he has lived outside the Philippines for about a decade, he says his home country remains central to his creative work.

“I've been away from the Philippines for 10 years now, but still everything that I write and all my thoughts are still very much about the Philippines,” Manuel said.

The film takes place at an elite Philippine golf resort, where a manicured landscape masks the social and economic realities surrounding it.

At the center of the story is a 17-year-old girl hired to align golf balls just inches away from swinging golf clubs. Manuel says the striking image became the starting point for the film and allowed him to explore complex power and gender dynamics.

Rather than follow traditional Hollywood storytelling formulas, Manuel embraces an unconventional structure influenced by his background in philosophy and advertising.

“What I'm interested in exploring is a resistance to conventional structure,” he said.

That approach extends to the film's visual style and pacing. Manuel deliberately uses a slower rhythm and immersive sound design to create a visceral sense of place.

He says the pacing is meant to evoke the oppressive heat of the Philippines and the feeling of being trapped in a difficult environment.

For Manuel, “Filipiniana” is also about encouraging young Filipino filmmakers to develop their own creative voices rather than conforming to expectations.

His advice is simple: Make the film as though it could be the only one you ever get to make.

With its unconventional storytelling and striking visual approach, “Filipiniana” is putting Filipino independent cinema in the international spotlight.

Manny the Movie Guy spoke with Rafael Manuel about the film, his creative process and the personal connection that continues to shape his work.

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