‘The Last Sunrise’ Brings a Heartfelt Romance to Prime Video

A new romantic drama is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, giving fans of the original book a new way to experience “The Last Sunrise.”

Manny the Movie Guy caught up with the stars of the film for a preview of the heartfelt romance, which is set against the backdrop of Mallorca, Spain.

The story follows characters whose chemistry quickly becomes apparent, with the cast describing the central male character as confident, charming and charismatic while also showing a more vulnerable side.

For fans of the book who may be nervous about seeing the story adapted for the screen, the cast encourages viewers to approach the film with an open mind.

“The essence of the characters are exactly the same,” one of the stars said, adding that they are “genuinely so, so proud” of how the movie turned out.

The actors also hope audiences connect with the relationship at the center of the film and the chemistry between the characters.

“I’m sure they’re gonna watch like a really beautiful romance,” one cast member said.

But the film offers more than a traditional love story, according to the cast. They hope viewers will connect with different parts of the story and find something that resonates with them.

“The Last Sunrise” is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

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