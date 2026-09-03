Manny the Movie Guy
Manny the Movie Guy Goes Behind the Scenes of ‘Fall 2 Deadpoint’
Getting trapped thousands of feet up a cliffside with no easy way down is the terrifying premise behind “Fall 2 Deadpoint,” a new survival thriller that puts its characters through a series of increasingly dangerous challenges.
Manny the Movie Guy goes behind the scenes of the film, sitting down with director Scott Mann to talk about how the filmmakers raised the stakes and created the movie’s most frightening moments.
Mann says the film draws on techniques commonly used in horror movies, particularly the ability to create fear, adrenaline and tension. But rather than simply making the characters climb higher, the filmmakers focused on intensifying the feeling of vertigo.
“I think all of us, or at least most of us, have a genuine fear of vertigo,” Mann said. “So our primary concern or our primary focus was to try to intensify that level of vertigo as much as we could.”
The movie follows characters taking on what is described as the most dangerous trail in Thailand. One sequence involves a precarious plank walk on Mount Kwan, creating some of the film’s most nerve-racking moments.
While audiences may assume much of the climbing was created digitally, Mann said a significant portion of what viewers see was built and filmed practically.
“We built a whole walkway around a quarry wall,” Mann said. “The actors walked on it. They were put in harnesses because they were at a height that was too dangerous to walk on.”
Mann said the filmmakers also wanted enough drama and character development for audiences to care about the people facing the dangerous obstacles.
“It all starts with something very real, and a good portion of it is real,” he said.
Manny then asked Mann the ultimate question: Would he actually attempt the climb himself?
“Hell no,” Mann said.
“Fall 2 Deadpoint” combines survival-thriller tension, practical stunt work and the psychological fear of extreme heights. The film is coming to theaters Sept. 2.
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By: Manny Dela Rosa
September 3, 2026
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