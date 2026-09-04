Manny’s Movie Picks: ‘The Runner,’ ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ and More

Looking for something to watch this Labor Day weekend? Manny the Movie Guy has four picks, including a new thriller streaming at home and several films still playing in theaters.

First up is “The Runner,” a new thriller starring Gal Gadot as a mother racing through packed city streets to save her missing child.

Manny spoke with Gadot and director Kevin Macdonald about the Amazon Prime Video film. Gadot said the character’s motivation was easy for her to understand as a mother herself.

“A mother’s desperation goes a long way, can move mountains, can change worlds,” Gadot said.

The actress also faced a unique challenge while filming the movie, spending much of the film running and acting opposite a voice coming through her earpiece.

“The toughest part was the running and the fact that I had to act off of a voice in my head,” Gadot said.

“The Runner” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

For those heading to the theater, Manny’s first pick is “The End of Oak Street,” starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor. The sci-fi survivor thriller follows a family struggling to stay together after a mysterious cosmic event tears their suburban street out of reality.

Then there’s “Buddy,” starring Kristen Milioti, Topher Grace and Keegan-Michael Key. Manny warns that the film’s cuddly orange unicorn doesn’t mean this is a movie for kids.

For a family-friendly option, Manny recommends “Coyote vs. Acme,” starring Will Forte and John Cena. The courtroom comedy combines live action and animation and delivers plenty of laughs along with an emotional story.

Finally, Pixar’s “Cars” is returning to theaters September 4 for its 20th anniversary. The return to Radiator Springs brings Lightning McQueen and the world of Route 66 back to the big screen.

Manny says there are plenty of options for moviegoers this holiday weekend, whether you want to head to the theater or stay home with “The Runner.”

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