Manny the Movie Guy
Manny’s Movie Picks: ‘The Runner,’ ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ and More
Looking for something to watch this Labor Day weekend? Manny the Movie Guy has four picks, including a new thriller streaming at home and several films still playing in theaters.
First up is “The Runner,” a new thriller starring Gal Gadot as a mother racing through packed city streets to save her missing child.
Manny spoke with Gadot and director Kevin Macdonald about the Amazon Prime Video film. Gadot said the character’s motivation was easy for her to understand as a mother herself.
“A mother’s desperation goes a long way, can move mountains, can change worlds,” Gadot said.
The actress also faced a unique challenge while filming the movie, spending much of the film running and acting opposite a voice coming through her earpiece.
“The toughest part was the running and the fact that I had to act off of a voice in my head,” Gadot said.
“The Runner” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
For those heading to the theater, Manny’s first pick is “The End of Oak Street,” starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor. The sci-fi survivor thriller follows a family struggling to stay together after a mysterious cosmic event tears their suburban street out of reality.
Then there’s “Buddy,” starring Kristen Milioti, Topher Grace and Keegan-Michael Key. Manny warns that the film’s cuddly orange unicorn doesn’t mean this is a movie for kids.
For a family-friendly option, Manny recommends “Coyote vs. Acme,” starring Will Forte and John Cena. The courtroom comedy combines live action and animation and delivers plenty of laughs along with an emotional story.
Finally, Pixar’s “Cars” is returning to theaters September 4 for its 20th anniversary. The return to Radiator Springs brings Lightning McQueen and the world of Route 66 back to the big screen.
Manny says there are plenty of options for moviegoers this holiday weekend, whether you want to head to the theater or stay home with “The Runner.”
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
September 4, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Gas prices in Riverside County are climbing toward $6 a gallon — and that’s more than $1 higher than this time last year. A 15-gallon fill-up now costs about $86, leaving many drivers wondering how much longer they can absorb the rising cost. On this week’s Roggin Report, Fred Roggin and the panel debate how expensive gas is changing the way people travel, work and live — and why prices are so much higher here. Watch the full conversation at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #FredRoggin #GasPrices #RiversideCounty #CoachellaValley
As the Lindsay Clancy trial begins to close, discussions regarding postpartum mental health and postpartum care have began to draw attention to the level of care needed after childbirth. Maria Noble Valdez looked at this discussion locally with a mental health expert and mom here in Coachella Valley. #lindsayclancytrial #pospartum #mentalhealth #760 #nationalnews
EVEN PARKING HAS A VIP SECTION? A mall in Bakersfield is charging shoppers up to $10 a day for preferred parking spots closer to the entrance. So we had to ask: Would you pay for a better parking spot? And could paid parking eventually come to Valley malls? Fred Roggin and the panel weigh in on this week’s Roggin Report. Would you pay $10 for a prime parking spot? #RogginReport #FredRoggin #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Parking
📞 Call 760.466.0800 or visit DAPHealth.org to schedule your appointment today! Flu viruses change every year, and getting vaccinated is the best way to strengthen your immune system, lower the risk of severe illness or hospitalization, and protect your loved ones. Sponsored by: DAP Health
A wedding day they’ll never forget. 💍🌊 A couple in the Philippines refused to let monsoon flooding wash away their special day — exchanging vows while standing waist-deep in floodwaters. Talk about making a splash on your wedding day! #WeddingDay #Philippines #Flooding #Monsoon #Wedding #Love #NBCPalmSprings
Idyllwild’s Mayor Max III is turning four! Yes, you read that right — Idyllwild has a canine mayor, and Mayor Maximus Mighty-Dog Mueller III is celebrating his fourth birthday this week. Max is part of a tradition that began in 2012, when the mountain community first elected a dog as mayor. His “campaign donations”? Belly rubs and dog treats. Mayor Max’s birthday celebration is happening Saturday, September 5, at Mountain Paws in Idyllwild, and the community is invited. Come celebrate the mayor — and maybe bring a treat. #NBCPalmSprings #Idyllwild #MayorMax #MayorMaxIII #PalmSprings CoachellaValley DogsOfInstagram DogMayor CaliforniaNews
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
More than 2,000 rescues — and the year isn’t over yet. Santa Clemente lifeguards are keeping a close eye on the Pacific as they prepare for potentially stronger surf and bigger waves this winter. From Tower Zero, lifeguards monitor the entire beach and use cameras to spot trouble in the water. One of their biggest concerns? Rip currents, which can pull swimmers far from shore. With more rescues already this year than all of last year, lifeguards say the key is simple: be ready before someone needs help. #SanClemente #Lifeguards #OceanSafety #RipCurrents #BeachSafety SurfSafety SouthernCalifornia PacificOcean NBCPalmSprings
The Salton Sea is at a crossroads. From a massive restoration project bringing habitat back to the shoreline, to a potential lithium boom, and the new Salton Sea Conservancy, its future is being shaped right now. We’re taking you behind the scenes to explore what comes next for the Salton Sea. In our newest 30-minute report, go behind-the-scenes with the state’s conservation team, learn about updated timlines from lithium executives, and hear how former political leaders paved the way. Restoring the Salton Sea: Progress, Promise and Pressure. Streaming this Sunday on NBC Palm Springs. #saltonsea #lithiumvalley #saltonseaconservancy #marybono
A few PSUSD students will get a unique opportunity to learn more about careers in Aviation at the Palm Springs Air Museum with the districts launch of their Aviation and Aeronautics Career Exploration Program. Be sure to stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs to learn all about this. #palmspringsairmuseum #palmsprings #aviationeducation #psusd #backtoschool