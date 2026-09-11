Netflix’s ‘Crew Girl’ Brings Rowing, Romance and Rivalry to the Screen

Netflix is diving into the world of competitive rowing with “Crew Girl,” a new teen drama that mixes sports, romance, rivalry and plenty of high school drama.

The eight-episode series follows 16-year-old Teagan Tao, played by Miku Martineau, a rising rowing star whose life is turned upside down after a family scandal. She moves with her mother to the East Coast and enrolls at the prestigious Easton Prep.

There’s just one problem: Easton Prep doesn’t have a girls’ crew team.

Teagan finds another way onto the water, becoming the coxswain for the school’s dysfunctional all-boys varsity crew team. Suddenly, she’s trying to earn the respect of teammates while dealing with fierce competition and two very different love interests.

Sam Braun plays Josh Regis, the confident and privileged team captain. Kyle Clark plays Cam Dillinger, an underdog and scholarship student whose determination puts him directly into competition with Josh — both on the water and for Teagan’s attention.

In an interview with NBC, Martineau discussed turning Teagan’s heartbreak and uncertainty into the demanding physical world of rowing.

“She’s a young girl who’s figuring out life as it comes at her,” Martineau said, adding that it’s OK for Teagan to make mistakes, learn and grow.

For Braun, playing Josh meant resisting the temptation to simply judge his character.

“The number one rule is to never judge your character,” Braun said. “You’re trying to understand them.”

Clark brings a different perspective to the series. His character, Cam, comes from a working-class background and finds himself surrounded by the wealth and privilege of Easton Prep.

Clark said that connection was personal, noting that his own father is a blue-collar worker.

Beyond the romance and rowing, the cast says “Crew Girl” explores class, social culture, family expectations and the pressure young people face to succeed.

And, of course, there’s music and plenty of teen drama along the way — including a karaoke showdown that became a favorite scene for the cast.

All eight episodes of “Crew Girl” are now streaming on Netflix.

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