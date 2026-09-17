Manny the Movie Guy
Cinema Diverse Returns to Palm Springs With LGBTQ+ Films and Filmmakers
Cinema Diverse is back in Palm Springs, showcasing LGBTQ+ stories and the filmmakers behind them, with this year’s festival featuring films exploring love, identity, race, family and generational wealth.
Manny the Movie Guy highlights two films from the festival: “In This Moment,” the feature debut from filmmaker Mike Placido, and “Redlining,” an 18-minute short from actor and comedian Jason Stewart.
“In This Moment” follows longtime couple Luis and David as their marriage is tested by family, caregiving, betrayal and the possibility of forgiveness.
Placido says the story draws from his experiences as a gay Filipino immigrant and from perspectives he rarely saw represented on screen.
“This story is really about an LGBTQ couple,” Placido said. “One of them happens to be Filipino American and it’s set in the South.”
He said screening the film at Cinema Diverse is especially meaningful because of how personal the story is.
“It’s an opportunity to tell a story that’s deeply personal and a story that I believe is also unique,” Placido said.
“In This Moment” screens September 18 at 7:15 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
Also featured at Cinema Diverse is “Redlining,” directed by Stewart. The film is set in 1970s Georgia and explores race, sexuality, women’s rights and the lasting impact of housing discrimination and homeownership.
Stewart says the story also examines how homeownership can affect generational wealth.
“The whole idea that people get to have a home,” Stewart said. “When someone passes away, who gets the house? That’s the way you get a lot of generational wealth.”
The film was partly inspired by stories shared by Stewart’s African American friends, as well as his memories of changing neighborhoods in Los Angeles.
“Redlining” has received 22 festival selections and eight best film wins, according to the film’s presentation.
For Stewart, who lives in Palm Springs, bringing the film to a local audience adds another personal connection.
“It means a lot to be able to show your film to the place where you’re living,” he said.
“Redlining” screens September 19 at 7:30 p.m. as part of Cinema Diverse’s civil rights program.
While the two films explore very different subjects, both reflect the festival’s focus on stories that encourage audiences to see the world through perspectives different from their own.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
September 17, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Alice B. has announced its closing its doors. It’s cozy atmosphere and unique seasonal menu made it a must try and even landed it in the Michelin guide. @susanfeniger and @marysuemilliken left their mark on the desert over at Living Out and it will be missed. Here’s a clip from one of our last interviews with Susan.
Cathedral City City Council votes to rename “LGBT+ Days” to “Cathedral City Pride”. The council approved the change in a 5-0 vote during its latest meeting, updating the official name of the city’s annual celebration. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs to see what this means to the Coachella Valley Community #CathedralCity #pride #CityCouncil #CoachellaValley #LocalNews
Discover the Coachella Valley with the Everything Palm Springs app. From iconic attractions and hidden gems to local restaurants, shops, entertainment and even filming locations, the map-based app is designed to help both visitors and locals find more of what the desert has to offer. Creator Lindsay Kinkle is also expanding the app with video tours and narrated guides, giving users another way to explore Palm Springs and the surrounding communities. Local businesses like Buena Matcha are also getting a chance to connect with new customers through the platform. As Lindsay says, there’s so much to do and enjoy here — you just have to know where to look. #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #EverythingPalmSprings #PalmSpringsApp #VisitPalmSprings DesertLife LocalBusiness CoachellaValleyBusiness NBCPalmSprings
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
What’s next for Palm Desert? Join community leaders, local businesses and regional stakeholders for the 2026 State of the City Address. Topics: • Economic Development • Infrastructure • Public Safety • Community Programs • Palm Desert’s Future CTA: Friday, September 18 | 11:30 AM JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort
Former Silvercrest CEO, William Rodriguez is expected back in court today in connection with the deadly 2024 Cathedral City hit and run that killed a woman. The murder charge was dismissed, but Rodriguez still faces felony hit and run and suspended license charges.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Murder suspect Vicky Kim has once again not been cleared to appear in court. Kim is accused of killing her husband at their Palm Desert condominium complex. Her arraignment has now been delayed three times. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we track the latest developments in this case. #VickyKim #PalmDesert #CoachellaValley #BreakingNews #CourtUpdate NBCPalmSprings
Palm Springs is mourning the loss of beloved entertainer James “Gypsy” Haake, who has died at 94. Haake began his entertainment career at just 19 years old as a Broadway chorus dancer. After retiring from the stage, he returned to performing at 82, becoming the host of Carnival Cabaret at Oscars in downtown Palm Springs. A longtime friend of our station, Haake was a familiar and beloved figure in the Palm Springs entertainment community — and his contributions were recognized with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. His career spanned more than seven decades, proving that the spotlight never truly left him. ❤️ Rest in peace, James “Gypsy” Haake. Your legacy will live on in Palm Springs. #JamesGypsyHaake #PalmSprings #PalmSpringsWalkOfStars #CarnivalCabaret #PalmSpringsEntertainment #OscarsPalmSprings #PalmSpringsHistory
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry