Cinema Diverse Returns to Palm Springs With LGBTQ+ Films and Filmmakers

Cinema Diverse is back in Palm Springs, showcasing LGBTQ+ stories and the filmmakers behind them, with this year’s festival featuring films exploring love, identity, race, family and generational wealth.

Manny the Movie Guy highlights two films from the festival: “In This Moment,” the feature debut from filmmaker Mike Placido, and “Redlining,” an 18-minute short from actor and comedian Jason Stewart.

“In This Moment” follows longtime couple Luis and David as their marriage is tested by family, caregiving, betrayal and the possibility of forgiveness.

Placido says the story draws from his experiences as a gay Filipino immigrant and from perspectives he rarely saw represented on screen.

“This story is really about an LGBTQ couple,” Placido said. “One of them happens to be Filipino American and it’s set in the South.”

He said screening the film at Cinema Diverse is especially meaningful because of how personal the story is.

“It’s an opportunity to tell a story that’s deeply personal and a story that I believe is also unique,” Placido said.

“In This Moment” screens September 18 at 7:15 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Also featured at Cinema Diverse is “Redlining,” directed by Stewart. The film is set in 1970s Georgia and explores race, sexuality, women’s rights and the lasting impact of housing discrimination and homeownership.

Stewart says the story also examines how homeownership can affect generational wealth.

“The whole idea that people get to have a home,” Stewart said. “When someone passes away, who gets the house? That’s the way you get a lot of generational wealth.”

The film was partly inspired by stories shared by Stewart’s African American friends, as well as his memories of changing neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

“Redlining” has received 22 festival selections and eight best film wins, according to the film’s presentation.

For Stewart, who lives in Palm Springs, bringing the film to a local audience adds another personal connection.

“It means a lot to be able to show your film to the place where you’re living,” he said.

“Redlining” screens September 19 at 7:30 p.m. as part of Cinema Diverse’s civil rights program.

While the two films explore very different subjects, both reflect the festival’s focus on stories that encourage audiences to see the world through perspectives different from their own.

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