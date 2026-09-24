Manny the Movie Guy
‘Forgotten Island’ brings Filipino mythology to the big screen
A new animated film is bringing Filipino mythology and folklore to audiences with a colorful adventure centered on friendship, memories and family.
“Forgotten Island” follows best friends Joe and Rysa, who have spent their lives making memories together. When their friendship faces a major change, the two find themselves pulled into a mysterious world where forgotten memories and creatures from Filipino folklore come to life.
The film combines comedy and adventure with elements of Filipino mythology.
For Filipino American actress and Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner H.E.R., who voices Joe, the project offered an opportunity to celebrate her culture on a major scale.
“I get to just be my Filipino self,” H.E.R. said. “I was so excited.”
Liza Soberano voices Rysa, Joe’s best friend and the other half of the friendship at the center of the story.
Soberano, who built her career in Philippine television and film before moving into Hollywood, said her experience working on teleseryes helped prepare her for the energy required for the animated project.
“I barely slept when I was working on teleseryes,” Soberano said.
Dave Franco voices Raw, a character who provides comic relief while helping Joe and Rysa navigate their adventure.
Despite the jokes, Franco said the character has a softer side and values his friendship with the two girls.
The film also features Filipino American entertainment legend Lea Salonga as the voice of a manananggal, a mythical creature from Filipino folklore.
The manananggal is traditionally depicted as a frightening creature, but Salonga’s version brings a different energy to the character.
“Forgotten Island” is being presented as a major animated film built around Filipino mythology, giving audiences a story rooted in Filipino culture while following a universal story about friendship and growing up.
Manny the Movie Guy spoke with members of the cast about the film and what its cultural representation means to them.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
September 24, 2026
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