‘The Love Hypothesis’ Brings Ali Hazelwood’s Romance Novel to Prime Video

From the page to the screen, a popular romance novel is getting a movie adaptation.

“The Love Hypothesis,” based on Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling novel, is now streaming on Prime Video. The film stars Lili Reinhart as Olive Smith and Tom Bateman as Dr. Adam Carlsen.

Manny the Movie Guy spoke with Reinhart, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, about bringing a story with an established fan base to the screen.

For Reinhart, adapting the novel meant trying to preserve the elements readers connected with most.

"There were a lot of things," Reinhart said when asked whether she worried fans would react if certain details from the book were changed.

She said she pushed to keep specific lines from the novel in the film, while acknowledging that some battles were won and others were lost during the adaptation process.

"The whole point is that we kept the essence of who Olive and Adam were," Reinhart said.

She said preserving that essence was especially important because audiences who loved the book would bring expectations to the movie.

"You want to have the same feeling watching the movie as you did reading the book," she said.

The story follows Olive, a Ph.D. candidate, who impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen as part of a fake-dating arrangement. The relationship eventually becomes more complicated as their feelings begin to change.

Reinhart also discussed Adam's character, who can initially come across as cold and intimidating. She said the film was careful to maintain the idea that his outward personality is a defense mechanism rather than his entire identity.

She described his emotional journey as revealing who he truly is underneath those defenses.

The film also stars Rachel Marsh as Olive's best friend, Anh, along with Nicholas Duvernay, Jaboukie Young-White and Arty Froushan. Claire Scanlon directed the movie, with Sarah Rothschild writing the screenplay.

The adaptation gives fans of Hazelwood's novel a chance to see Olive and Adam's relationship brought to life on screen while maintaining what Reinhart described as the "heartbeat" of the original story.

Manny praised the film's chemistry and congratulated the cast on the adaptation.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.