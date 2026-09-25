Manny the Movie Guy Talks ‘Forgotten Island’ and Announces Free Advance Screening of ‘Love of Your Life’

A new DreamWorks Animation movie is bringing Filipino folklore and mythology to the big screen, and Manny the Movie Guy is celebrating with a special look at “Forgotten Island.”

The animated adventure, which opens in theaters Friday, Sept. 25, follows lifelong best friends Jo and Raissa as they are transported to the fantastical island of Nakali, a world filled with magical and mythological creatures inspired by stories from their Filipino families.

H.E.R. voices Jo, while Liza Soberano voices Raissa. Dave Franco voices Raww, a well-meaning but hapless weredog who joins the two friends on their adventure. Lea Salonga voices the Dreaded Manananggal, one of the most feared creatures on the island.

For H.E.R., who has Filipino roots, the opportunity to be part of a major animated film celebrating Filipino culture was especially meaningful.

“I get to just be my Filipino self,” H.E.R. said in an interview with Manny.

Soberano, who built her career in Philippine television and film before moving into Hollywood projects, said her experience working on teleseryes helped prepare her for the energy required for the animated adventure.

“The teleseryes trained me,” Soberano said.

Manny also spoke with Franco about Raww, the comic relief of the movie. While the character brings plenty of humor to the story, Franco said Raww is ultimately a lonely character who values his friendship with Jo and Raissa.

“Deep down, he’s just a sweet guy who is lonely,” Franco said.

At the center of “Forgotten Island” is a story about friendship. Jo and Raissa discover that their memories of each other could be the price they pay to escape Nakali, forcing them to find a way home before they forget the friendship they have shared for years.

The movie also puts Filipino mythology front and center, including the Manananggal, a legendary creature known for separating its upper body from its lower body.

Salonga voices the creature, giving the traditionally frightening figure a memorable presence in the film.

“Forgotten Island” was written and directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and produced by Mark Swift, the team behind “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” The film is distributed by Universal Pictures and is rated PG.

‘Forgotten Island’ Opening Night Celebration in Palm Springs

Local moviegoers can celebrate the film's opening with Manny the Movie Guy at a special “Forgotten Island” opening-night party at Festival Theaters in Palm Springs.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Manny and the Coachella Valley Filipino Festival.

According to Manny's event announcement, opening-night ticket holders will receive a free small popcorn, with additional chances to win movie tickets, DreamWorks and Universal prizes and a two-month Festival Theaters membership.

Festival Theaters is located at 789 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs, and “Forgotten Island” is currently listed among the theater's films.

Free Advance Screening of ‘Love of Your Life’

Manny also announced another movie event for Coachella Valley moviegoers.

An exclusive advance screening of “Love of Your Life” is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at Mary Pickford is D’Place in Cathedral City.

The film stars Margaret Qualley as Maya, whose life changes after a romance with Charlie, played by Gabriel Basso, ends in tragedy. The cast also includes Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aaron Pierre and Catherine Keener.

The Oct. 6 screening will take place before the film's Oct. 7 theatrical release, according to Manny's announcement. Everyone attending will receive complimentary popcorn and soda. The theater has 210 seats, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Manny is offering free passes through his website for the advance screening.

“Let’s fill that theater,” Manny said.

For movie fans in the Coachella Valley, the two events offer a chance to see new films on the big screen while taking part in special local movie-night celebrations.

“Salamat” — Filipino for “thank you” — and, as Manny would say, “tayo na.”

Let’s go to the movies.