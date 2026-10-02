Manny the Movie Guy Reviews “Digger” and “Verity” and Offers Free Advance Screening

It’s a big weekend at the movies, with two highly anticipated films hitting theaters: “Digger,” starring Tom Cruise, and “Verity,” featuring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.

Manny the Movie Guy takes a look at both films in his latest review.

“Digger” stars Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an outrageous and powerful oil tycoon caught in the middle of a global environmental crisis. The film is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller and Jesse Plemons.

Manny says Cruise completely commits to the unusual role, transforming himself physically and embracing the larger-than-life character.

He describes the film as audacious, absurd and at times surprisingly moving, while also calling it bloated and self-indulgent.

Manny gives “Digger” two and a half out of four “messy kisses.”

The other major release is “Verity,” based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover.

The psychological thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Lowen, a struggling writer hired to complete the books of famous author Verity Crawford, played by Anne Hathaway. As Lowen settles into Verity’s home, she begins uncovering disturbing secrets.

Josh Hartnett also stars as Verity’s husband.

Manny describes the movie as part psychological thriller, part twisted soap opera and part high-gloss guilty pleasure. He says Hathaway embraces the over-the-top material, while the film works best when it leans into its more outrageous moments.

Manny gives “Verity” two out of four “trashy kisses.”

Manny is also inviting viewers to a free advance screening of “Love of Your Life” on Tuesday, October 6 at 7 p.m. at Mary Pickford is D’ Place in Cathedral City.

The romantic drama stars Margaret Qualley as Maya, with Gabriel Basso, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aaron Pierre and Catherine Keener also in the cast. The film follows Maya as a life-changing romance forces her to reconsider what she wants and how to move forward.

The exclusive screening will include complimentary popcorn and soda for everyone attending. Seating is limited to 210 people, so guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Manny will also be on hand to host the screening.

Free passes are available through Manny the Movie Guy’s website.

Get free passes at Manny the Movie Guy