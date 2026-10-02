Manny the Movie Guy
Manny the Movie Guy Reviews “Digger” and “Verity” and Offers Free Advance Screening
It’s a big weekend at the movies, with two highly anticipated films hitting theaters: “Digger,” starring Tom Cruise, and “Verity,” featuring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.
Manny the Movie Guy takes a look at both films in his latest review.
“Digger” stars Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an outrageous and powerful oil tycoon caught in the middle of a global environmental crisis. The film is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller and Jesse Plemons.
Manny says Cruise completely commits to the unusual role, transforming himself physically and embracing the larger-than-life character.
He describes the film as audacious, absurd and at times surprisingly moving, while also calling it bloated and self-indulgent.
Manny gives “Digger” two and a half out of four “messy kisses.”
The other major release is “Verity,” based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover.
The psychological thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Lowen, a struggling writer hired to complete the books of famous author Verity Crawford, played by Anne Hathaway. As Lowen settles into Verity’s home, she begins uncovering disturbing secrets.
Josh Hartnett also stars as Verity’s husband.
Manny describes the movie as part psychological thriller, part twisted soap opera and part high-gloss guilty pleasure. He says Hathaway embraces the over-the-top material, while the film works best when it leans into its more outrageous moments.
Manny gives “Verity” two out of four “trashy kisses.”
Manny is also inviting viewers to a free advance screening of “Love of Your Life” on Tuesday, October 6 at 7 p.m. at Mary Pickford is D’ Place in Cathedral City.
The romantic drama stars Margaret Qualley as Maya, with Gabriel Basso, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aaron Pierre and Catherine Keener also in the cast. The film follows Maya as a life-changing romance forces her to reconsider what she wants and how to move forward.
The exclusive screening will include complimentary popcorn and soda for everyone attending. Seating is limited to 210 people, so guests are encouraged to arrive early.
Manny will also be on hand to host the screening.
Free passes are available through Manny the Movie Guy’s website.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
October 2, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
🎬 FREE MOVIE TICKETS! 🍿❤️ Our Manny the Movie Guy is here with a chance to see the upcoming screening of “Love of Your Life” — FREE! 📅 This Tuesday 📍 Mary Pickford Theatre — Cathedral City Want to see the movie before everyone else? Manny has the tickets! 🎟️ Watch for details on how you can enter and score your FREE tickets! #MannyTheMovieGuy #LoveOfYourLife #FreeTickets #MovieScreening #CathedralCity CoachellaValley MaryPickford NBCPalmSprings
🚨 SB 1379 is officially law, separating the Riverside County Sheriffs department and the coroners offices effective July 2027. @maria_nvtv spoke with Sheriff Chad Bianco and a local mom, and both spoke on what this means to them. Be sure to go to nbcpalmsprings.com to see the full report #SB1379 #RiversideCounty #CaliforniaPolitics #ChadBianco #incustodydeaths
It’s time for Season 5!! Fuego stopped by the studio today with a message! Coachella Valley Firebirds season opener this Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. — tickets at CVFIREBIRDS.COM
Guess we are not the only ones asking about money in the Desert Recreation District! #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
8 years lated and $30 MILLION higher … Should the state order an independent audit? Drop a 💬 if you want answers! #cvusd #coachellavalley #audit #therogginreport #nbcpalmsprings
Data centers on pause. ✋ Palm Springs City Council unanimously extended it’s moratorium through August 25, 2028, giving the city time to set zoning rules. What do you think of the decision? 🌴
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
About 650,000 ballots and election materials are back with Riverside County election officials after the California Supreme Court ruled their seizure violated state election law. The materials remain under the registrar’s control as officials determine next steps.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you get excited or stressed about the upcoming holiday season (or both) ?
BREAKING: Human remains believed to be those of 17-year-old T’neya Tovar have been discovered at a second site in the Salton City area, according to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office. A skull and rib cage were found during a search involving Imperial County investigators and the FBI. Testing is still needed to confirm the remains belong to Tovar. The discovery comes one day after suspect Finebloom pleaded guilty to torture and voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement that could result in a sentence of 13 years to life. More details on NBCPalmSprings.com