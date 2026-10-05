MANNY’S MOVIE NEWS NOW: Tom Cruise Stumbles, “Verity” Wins and “Avengers” Makes History

Hollywood doesn't sleep — and apparently neither does movie news!

Tom Cruise is facing one of the toughest box-office openings of his career, “Verity” is celebrating a big No. 1 debut, “Avengers: Endgame” has reclaimed a piece of box-office history, and James Gunn is already looking toward his next DC adventure.

Here’s what everyone in Hollywood is talking about right now.

💣 TOM CRUISE’S “DIGGER” IS IN DEEP TROUBLE

Ouch. Tom Cruise’s ambitious dark comedy “Digger,” directed by Oscar winner Alejandro González Iñárritu, opened to just $8 million domestically and about $20 million worldwide.

That would be troublesome for any major studio release, but “Digger” reportedly cost somewhere around $160 million to $180 million to make, with substantial additional marketing costs. Industry estimates now suggest the film could lose Warner Bros. $150 million or more theatrically.

It’s one of Cruise’s weakest openings in decades — and a reminder that even one of Hollywood’s last true movie stars isn’t bulletproof.

👀 MEANWHILE, “VERITY” WINS THE WEEKEND

While “Digger” struggled, Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson had much better news.

The Colleen Hoover adaptation “Verity” debuted at No. 1 with approximately $32.6 million domestically and $62.5 million worldwide.

Even more interesting: reviews haven't exactly been glowing, but audiences showed up anyway. The movie reportedly cost around $40 million, meaning this one is already looking much healthier financially.

Never underestimate Colleen Hoover readers.

🏆 “AVENGERS: ENDGAME” JUST BEAT “AVATAR” — AGAIN

The box-office crown has changed hands.

Following its “Encore” theatrical re-release, Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” has reached approximately $2.925 billion worldwide, narrowly passing James Cameron’s “Avatar,” which stands at roughly $2.923 billion.

That makes “Endgame” the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide once again.

These two movies have basically been playing box-office ping-pong for years.