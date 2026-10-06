🎬 MANNY’S MOVIE NEWS NOW: Paramount + Warner Bros. Deal Closes, ‘Sicario 3’ Reunites Its Stars and ‘Artificial’ Terrifies NYFF

Hollywood Mega-Merger Is Official — Plus ‘Sicario 3’ and Andrew Garfield’s AI Movie

Hollywood has a new super-studio.

Paramount's takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery officially closed Tuesday, creating Skydance, an entertainment giant combining two legendary movie studios alongside HBO Max, Paramount+, CBS and CNN. The company says it plans at least 30 theatrical releases annually during its first two years. Reuters

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin are officially reuniting for Sicario 3. Blunt's return is especially notable after she did not appear in the 2018 sequel. Deadline

At the New York Film Festival, Luca Guadagnino's Artificial is generating major buzz. Andrew Garfield stars as Sam Altman in the darkly comic OpenAI drama, with early reactions praising Garfield and Yura Borisov and describing the movie as provocative and unsettling. It opens Christmas Day. Variety

Also at NYFF, Andor creator Tony Gilroy unveiled Behemoth!, starring Pedro Pascal as a troubled cellist-turned-film composer. Gilroy enlisted nine composers for the music-driven drama. AP News

And coming October 14: Whalefall, a survival thriller starring Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin about a young diver swallowed by a sperm whale. Director Brian Duffield describes the film as essentially the opposite of Jaws. Reuters

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