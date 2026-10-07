Manny the Movie Guy
Manny the Movie Guy Goes Behind the Scenes of ‘The Amazon’s Beware Boyuna’
A giant mythical snake, the Amazon rainforest and a whole lot of danger come together in the new creature feature “Beware Boyuna.”
Manny the Movie Guy caught up with actor Logan Marshall-Green to talk about the making of the film and what it was like taking on a massive production in the Amazon.
Marshall-Green plays Brennan Malloy, a volatile and dangerous character whose anger and grief are already pushing him toward the edge before the creature enters the picture.
He says Brennan's actions are driven by grief, anger and a sense of righteousness, creating a character who is more complicated than a traditional villain.
The film also marked a major adventure for the cast and crew, with production taking them deep into the Amazon.
Marshall-Green says he immediately recognized the scale of the project after reading the script and watching shorts from director Mike.
Despite the demanding shoot, he says his biggest regret was not having more time to experience the Amazon outside of filming.
He praised the people and culture of Leticia and says he would return to the Amazon “in a split second.”
“Beware Boyuna” brings together mythology, adventure and creature-feature thrills for a journey deep into one of the world's most mysterious environments.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
October 7, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
During the 2025-2026 school year, PEN America reported there were nearly 12,000 book bans in public schools nationwide, the largest number of book bans in a single year since the group started tracking numbers in 2021.
Delta Airlines overhauled its frequent flyer program in 2024. CNN’s Randi Kaye asks Delta CEO Ed Bastian if the airline has made it more difficult for flyers to earn status and if any further changes to the loyalty program are on the horizon.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Festival?
‘The Hayden’ is back @babysmarche !! John Hayden himself took a trip to the Indian Wells staple for lunch and to chat with @chefjustinsnyder on how it became the most popular item on the menu! #TheHayden
🛑A bike ride ended in tragedy Monday night in Palm Springs. A bicyclist died after being struck by a car around 8:30 PM on E. Palm Canyon Dr. The driver stayed at the scene and police say there’s no indication of foul play or impairment. ❓Saw the crash or have video from the area? Call Palm Springs police at (760) 327–1441.
Social Time: Jerry sings the end! 🎶🎵
CALIFORNIA IS AGING FAST... BUT WHERE WILL THE WORKFORCE LIVE? #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #agingpopulation #nbcpalmsprings
119 jobs on the line and DRD’s General Manager won’t answer questions … Drop a comment 👇: Would you vote YES or NO on giving a district more money if they refuse to answer transparency questions? #therogginreport #drd #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
Help us choose the next NBC Palm Springs Fan of the Week! Vote for Video 1, 2, 3 or 4. The fan with the most votes will win a pair of tickets to next week’s Coachella Valley Firebirds game! Voting ends Thursday. Who’s your pick?
Spirit Halloween has revealed its top Halloween costume trends for 2026, and pop culture is driving the picks. Off Campus, Toy Story, K-pop Demon Hunters, superheroes, Greek gods and warriors — and plenty of Dolly Partons — are expected to be popular. What are you dressing up as this Halloween? #Halloween2026 #SpiritHalloween #HalloweenCostumes #nbcpalmsprings