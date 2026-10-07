Manny the Movie Guy Goes Behind the Scenes of ‘The Amazon’s Beware Boyuna’

A giant mythical snake, the Amazon rainforest and a whole lot of danger come together in the new creature feature “Beware Boyuna.”

Manny the Movie Guy caught up with actor Logan Marshall-Green to talk about the making of the film and what it was like taking on a massive production in the Amazon.

Marshall-Green plays Brennan Malloy, a volatile and dangerous character whose anger and grief are already pushing him toward the edge before the creature enters the picture.

He says Brennan's actions are driven by grief, anger and a sense of righteousness, creating a character who is more complicated than a traditional villain.

The film also marked a major adventure for the cast and crew, with production taking them deep into the Amazon.

Marshall-Green says he immediately recognized the scale of the project after reading the script and watching shorts from director Mike.

Despite the demanding shoot, he says his biggest regret was not having more time to experience the Amazon outside of filming.

He praised the people and culture of Leticia and says he would return to the Amazon “in a split second.”

“Beware Boyuna” brings together mythology, adventure and creature-feature thrills for a journey deep into one of the world's most mysterious environments.