MANNY'S MOVIE NEWS NOW: Tom Cruise's $250 Million Nightmare, Anne Hathaway, Marvel & More!

Could one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars be facing one of the most expensive box-office disasters of his career?

Tom Cruise's latest film, "Digger," is reportedly on track to lose a staggering $250 million. But here's the twist: Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway is coming to its defense, giving the film a perfect score!

Meanwhile, Marvel star Sebastian Stan is teasing an emotional roller coaster in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday." Could fans be saying goodbye to some of their favorite superheroes?

And that's not all. Aaron Sorkin's "The Social Reckoning" faces an uncertain box-office debut, while a historic Hollywood studio merger could change the way movies are made and released.

So what's really happening in Tinseltown? And what does it all mean for movie lovers?

Manny the Movie Guy has the latest Hollywood headlines, behind-the-scenes developments, and more in today's "Manny's Movie News Now."

Get the full stories at mannythemovieguy.com.