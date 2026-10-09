MANNY MOVIE REVIEWS: COWBOYS, SOCIAL MEDIA CHAOS, A CREEPY MOMMY, AND A 4-KISS MASTERPIECE!

Manny the Movie Guy reviews “Angel and the Badman,” “The Social Reckoning,” and “Other Mommy,” plus the stunning 4K return of Guillermo del Toro's “Pan's Labyrinth”!

Four movies, plenty of drama, and one absolute masterpiece! From gunslingers seeking redemption to social media madness, supernatural scares, and a dark fairy tale that still casts a spell, Manny the Movie Guy has your weekend movie report card!

And yes, the kisses are flying!

“Angel and the Badman” — 3 Out of 4 Kisses! 💋💋💋

Yeehaw! The classic Western gets a modern makeover with Zachary Levi stepping into a story about forgiveness, redemption, and the courage to change.

Sure, it's a little old-fashioned, but that's precisely part of its charm!

Manny appreciates the film's sincerity and its refreshing belief that kindness can be just as powerful as a six-shooter.

Manny's rating: 3 out of 4 Kisses!

“The Social Reckoning” — 3 Out of 4 Kisses! 💋💋💋

Ah, social media! Where everybody has an opinion, everybody wants attention, and sometimes the truth gets lost somewhere in the algorithm!

“The Social Reckoning” takes aim at our digital obsessions, delivering a timely and provocative look at the world we've created online.

Not everything works, but when the movie hits its target, it hits hard!

Manny calls it a thought-provoking experience that gives audiences plenty to discuss long after the credits roll.

Manny's rating: 3 out of 4 Kisses!

And no, you don't have to like, share, or subscribe!

“Other Mommy” — No Kisses Yet! Unscreened for Critics

Now here's something that makes this movie critic go... HMMMM!

“Other Mommy” follows a young girl terrorized by a sinister maternal presence in a supernatural horror story.

Sounds creepy enough, right?

But there's another mystery surrounding the movie: It wasn't screened in advance for critics!

That doesn't automatically mean the film is bad, but Manny isn't about to hand out kisses for a movie he hasn't seen.

Manny's rating: Not Rated — No Advance Critics Screening.

The kisses will have to wait!

MANNY'S PICK OF THE WEEK: “Pan's Labyrinth” — 4 Out of 4 Kisses! 💋💋💋💋

And finally, the movie that earns Manny's highest rating!

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's “Pan's Labyrinth” returns to theaters in a stunning 4K restoration, celebrating the film's 20th anniversary!

Set against the brutal backdrop of post-Civil War Spain, this haunting dark fantasy follows a young girl who escapes into a mysterious world of magical creatures, dangerous challenges, and impossible choices.

The film is beautiful, brutal, heartbreaking, and utterly mesmerizing.

And with its new 4K presentation, del Toro's breathtaking imagery, intricate creature designs, and rich visual details are more captivating than ever!

But what makes “Pan's Labyrinth” truly timeless is its powerful message about innocence, cruelty, and the nature of evil.

Sometimes the scariest monsters aren't the creatures hiding in the darkness.

Sometimes they're the human beings standing right in front of us.

Twenty years later, this cinematic masterpiece hasn't lost an ounce of its magic.

Manny's rating: 4 out of 4 Kisses!

A big, beautiful, monstrous kiss!

Want Manny's Complete Weekend Movie Report Card?

Two solid three-kiss movies, one mysterious mommy, and one unforgettable four-kiss masterpiece!

Watch Manny the Movie Guy's weekend movie reviews and find out which films deserve your time and your kisses!

For Manny's complete reviews, exclusive celebrity interviews, and the latest Hollywood news, visit mannythemovieguy.com.

And remember, movie lovers — life is short, watch good movies, and keep on kissing!