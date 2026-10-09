Manny the Movie Guy
MANNY THE MOVIE GUY GOES INSIDE WONKA'S CHOCOLATE FACTORY WITH A MOTHER-DAUGHTER DUO!
What happens when you win a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory? For one mother-daughter team, it's an adventure filled with sweet surprises, fierce competition, and memories to last a lifetime!
The magical world of Willy Wonka is coming to life in Netflix's "Wonka's The Golden Ticket," a reality competition that takes contestants inside a world inspired by the beloved chocolate factory.
Our very own Manny the Movie Guy caught up with contestants Tatum and her mother, Kellye, to talk about their once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
For Tatum, getting that coveted golden ticket was a dream come true.
"As soon as I found out about the show, I thought I would just be the right fit," Tatum told Manny, recalling the excitement of making it through the audition process.
And when she finally earned her ticket, she chose someone special to join her: her mom!
Kellye admitted she wasn't entirely sure what she was getting herself into, but the opportunity to share the experience with her daughter was simply too sweet to resist.
"I was signing up for an adventure with my daughter," Kellye said. "That was the exciting part."
But beyond the competition, the challenges, and the chocolate-filled spectacle, the two discovered something even more valuable: a stronger bond and lasting friendships.
Tatum also had some advice for future golden ticket hopefuls: Go for it! Show off your strengths, embrace the experience, and don't be afraid to take a chance.
For Kellye, the biggest reward wasn't necessarily winning the competition.
"I just remember walking away from the experience feeling so proud of us for doing that," she shared.
Want to hear more about their sweet adventure?
Watch Manny the Movie Guy's interview with Tatum and Kellye, and discover why sometimes the greatest golden ticket isn't the prize — it's the experience you share with someone you love!
"Wonka's The Golden Ticket" is now streaming on Netflix.
For more exclusive celebrity interviews, movie reviews, and entertainment news, visit mannythemovieguy.com!
By: Manny Dela Rosa
October 9, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
🐕 Desert Hot Springs is cutting ties with a dog rescue in Washington state after an animal cruelty investigation involving nearly 30 dogs. The city suspended its partnership with Pittie Project PNW yesterday. Detectives were called to the property on Monday where they found dogs injured, underweight and living in filthy conditions without enough food or water. Investigators discovered that the property's owner, 38-year-old Ashley Georgia, was solely responsible for their care. All of the dogs were removed and are now getting medical attention.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
What do you think is really going on here? Drop your thoughts below 👇 #therogginreport #coachella #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
During the 2025-2026 school year, PEN America reported there were nearly 12,000 book bans in public schools nationwide, the largest number of book bans in a single year since the group started tracking numbers in 2021.
Delta Airlines overhauled its frequent flyer program in 2024. CNN’s Randi Kaye asks Delta CEO Ed Bastian if the airline has made it more difficult for flyers to earn status and if any further changes to the loyalty program are on the horizon.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Festival?
‘The Hayden’ is back @babysmarche !! John Hayden himself took a trip to the Indian Wells staple for lunch and to chat with @chefjustinsnyder on how it became the most popular item on the menu! #TheHayden
🛑A bike ride ended in tragedy Monday night in Palm Springs. A bicyclist died after being struck by a car around 8:30 PM on E. Palm Canyon Dr. The driver stayed at the scene and police say there’s no indication of foul play or impairment. ❓Saw the crash or have video from the area? Call Palm Springs police at (760) 327–1441.
Social Time: Jerry sings the end! 🎶🎵
CALIFORNIA IS AGING FAST... BUT WHERE WILL THE WORKFORCE LIVE? #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #agingpopulation #nbcpalmsprings