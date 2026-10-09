MANNY THE MOVIE GUY GOES INSIDE WONKA'S CHOCOLATE FACTORY WITH A MOTHER-DAUGHTER DUO!

What happens when you win a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory? For one mother-daughter team, it's an adventure filled with sweet surprises, fierce competition, and memories to last a lifetime!

The magical world of Willy Wonka is coming to life in Netflix's "Wonka's The Golden Ticket," a reality competition that takes contestants inside a world inspired by the beloved chocolate factory.

Our very own Manny the Movie Guy caught up with contestants Tatum and her mother, Kellye, to talk about their once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

For Tatum, getting that coveted golden ticket was a dream come true.

"As soon as I found out about the show, I thought I would just be the right fit," Tatum told Manny, recalling the excitement of making it through the audition process.

And when she finally earned her ticket, she chose someone special to join her: her mom!

Kellye admitted she wasn't entirely sure what she was getting herself into, but the opportunity to share the experience with her daughter was simply too sweet to resist.

"I was signing up for an adventure with my daughter," Kellye said. "That was the exciting part."

But beyond the competition, the challenges, and the chocolate-filled spectacle, the two discovered something even more valuable: a stronger bond and lasting friendships.

Tatum also had some advice for future golden ticket hopefuls: Go for it! Show off your strengths, embrace the experience, and don't be afraid to take a chance.

For Kellye, the biggest reward wasn't necessarily winning the competition.

"I just remember walking away from the experience feeling so proud of us for doing that," she shared.

Want to hear more about their sweet adventure?

Watch Manny the Movie Guy's interview with Tatum and Kellye, and discover why sometimes the greatest golden ticket isn't the prize — it's the experience you share with someone you love!

"Wonka's The Golden Ticket" is now streaming on Netflix.

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