MANNY THE MOVIE GUY SADDLES UP WITH THE CAST OF “ANGEL AND THE BADMAN”!

Zachary Levi, Meg Fraser, Neal McDonough, and director Julio Quintana talk love, redemption, and bringing a John Wayne Western classic to a new generation!

Giddy up, movie lovers! A beloved Western is riding back into theaters, and this time, it's bringing a fresh perspective on love, forgiveness, and second chances.

“Angel and the Badman,” opening October 9, reimagines the classic 1947 John Wayne film with a new cast and a heartfelt message about the transformative power of love.

Our very own Manny the Movie Guy caught up with director Julio Quintana and stars Zachary Levi, Meg Fraser, and Neal McDonough to find out what makes this Western worth revisiting.

For Levi, stepping into a role made famous by the legendary John Wayne wasn't about trying to fill the Duke's mighty boots.

"I knew we were making a reimagining of that film," Levi told Manny. "Paying homage, respecting that source material... but we were making an entirely new version of it."

Director Quintana believes the film's message of redemption is especially meaningful today.

The filmmaker explained that stories celebrating innocence, sincerity, and the ability of love to change people were once commonplace in Hollywood, but have become increasingly rare.

Meanwhile, Fraser, who plays Penelope, affectionately known as the film's "angel," says her character is far more complicated than the title might suggest.

The actress praised the character's humor, grit, and emotional depth, explaining that those qualities were already evident when she first read the audition material.

And for McDonough, who plays Laredo, returning to the Western genre was an easy decision.

The actor, a longtime fan of Westerns, described joining the film as a natural choice and said he thoroughly enjoyed bringing his character to life.

But perhaps the sweetest moment came when Manny asked the cast to sum up the movie in just one word.

Fraser chose "hope."

McDonough went with "redemption."

Two simple words that capture the heart of this modern Western.

Want to hear more from the cast and director?

Watch Manny the Movie Guy's exclusive interviews with Zachary Levi, Meg Fraser, Neal McDonough, and Julio Quintana, and discover why this classic tale of love and second chances still resonates today.

“Angel and the Badman” opens in theaters October 9.

For more exclusive Hollywood interviews, movie reviews, and entertainment news, visit mannythemovieguy.com!