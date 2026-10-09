Manny the Movie Guy
MANNY THE MOVIE GUY UNCOVERS THE MYSTERY BEHIND “THE JESUS TAPES” — WITH A SURPRISING PALM SPRINGS CONNECTION!
Nearly 50 years in the making, the provocative new film asks a fascinating question: What if Jesus Christ returned today — and sat down for a television interview?
What if Jesus Christ walked among us today? Would we recognize him? Would we believe him? Or would we simply turn on our television sets and watch?
That's the intriguing premise behind “The Jesus Tapes,” a new independent film opening October 9 with a surprising connection to Palm Springs.
Our very own Manny the Movie Guy sat down with Palm Springs resident and film producer Howard Farling to uncover the story behind this unusual cinematic mystery — one that has been nearly five decades in the making!
A Hollywood idea born in 1977
The concept originated in 1977 when filmmaker Rick Pamplin imagined a modern-day Jesus appearing in a television interview.
Nearly 50 years later, that idea has evolved into a found-footage mystery involving a collection of old videotapes featuring a man who claims to be Jesus Christ.
But is he really?
That's a question the filmmakers deliberately leave unanswered.
Farling, a veteran producer with more than 30 films and five television series to his credit, told Manny that even he had never encountered a concept quite like this one.
"He explained to me the whole idea and it blew me away," Farling recalled. "It's a fresh idea."
Faith, mystery, and a message of compassion
Despite its religious subject matter, Farling emphasizes that the film isn't intended to convert audiences or promote any particular denomination.
Instead, the filmmakers hope viewers will reflect on universal themes of love, compassion, forgiveness, and the possibility of making the world a better place.
"The person that's in the film... says he's Jesus, believes he's Jesus," Farling explained. "The rest is up to the audience."
And for Farling, the message matters more than proving the character's identity.
"If what Jesus said was good, what does it matter if he was God or not?" he asked.
Made possible by Palm Springs
Here's where the story becomes especially interesting for Coachella Valley movie lovers!
Farling revealed that five other Palm Springs residents helped finance the independent production, providing essential support to bring the long-gestating project to the screen.
"Without that money, we never would be able to get the film made," Farling told Manny.
Thanks in part to that local backing, Palm Springs is one of only four markets nationwide selected for the film's opening weekend.
So, who plays Jesus?
Naturally, Manny couldn't resist asking the question everyone wants answered: Who is the mysterious actor portraying Jesus Christ?
"I'm a journalist. I have to try. Who is Jesus?" Manny asked.
Farling laughed off the investigation, explaining that a nondisclosure agreement prevents him from revealing the performer's identity.
Looks like that particular Hollywood mystery will have to wait!
“The Jesus Tapes” opens October 9 in Palm Springs at the Mary Pickford is D'Place and Regal Rancho Mirage.
And after nearly half a century in development, the film leaves audiences with one compelling question:
If Jesus Christ returned to our world today, would we even recognize him?
For Manny the Movie Guy's complete interview with Howard Farling and more exclusive Hollywood interviews, movie reviews, and entertainment news, visit mannythemovieguy.com.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
October 9, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
🐕 Desert Hot Springs is cutting ties with a dog rescue in Washington state after an animal cruelty investigation involving nearly 30 dogs. The city suspended its partnership with Pittie Project PNW yesterday. Detectives were called to the property on Monday where they found dogs injured, underweight and living in filthy conditions without enough food or water. Investigators discovered that the property's owner, 38-year-old Ashley Georgia, was solely responsible for their care. All of the dogs were removed and are now getting medical attention.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
What do you think is really going on here? Drop your thoughts below 👇 #therogginreport #coachella #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
During the 2025-2026 school year, PEN America reported there were nearly 12,000 book bans in public schools nationwide, the largest number of book bans in a single year since the group started tracking numbers in 2021.
Delta Airlines overhauled its frequent flyer program in 2024. CNN’s Randi Kaye asks Delta CEO Ed Bastian if the airline has made it more difficult for flyers to earn status and if any further changes to the loyalty program are on the horizon.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Festival?
‘The Hayden’ is back @babysmarche !! John Hayden himself took a trip to the Indian Wells staple for lunch and to chat with @chefjustinsnyder on how it became the most popular item on the menu! #TheHayden
🛑A bike ride ended in tragedy Monday night in Palm Springs. A bicyclist died after being struck by a car around 8:30 PM on E. Palm Canyon Dr. The driver stayed at the scene and police say there’s no indication of foul play or impairment. ❓Saw the crash or have video from the area? Call Palm Springs police at (760) 327–1441.
Social Time: Jerry sings the end! 🎶🎵
CALIFORNIA IS AGING FAST... BUT WHERE WILL THE WORKFORCE LIVE? #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #agingpopulation #nbcpalmsprings