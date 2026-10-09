MANNY THE MOVIE GUY UNCOVERS THE MYSTERY BEHIND “THE JESUS TAPES” — WITH A SURPRISING PALM SPRINGS CONNECTION!

Nearly 50 years in the making, the provocative new film asks a fascinating question: What if Jesus Christ returned today — and sat down for a television interview?

What if Jesus Christ walked among us today? Would we recognize him? Would we believe him? Or would we simply turn on our television sets and watch?

That's the intriguing premise behind “The Jesus Tapes,” a new independent film opening October 9 with a surprising connection to Palm Springs.

Our very own Manny the Movie Guy sat down with Palm Springs resident and film producer Howard Farling to uncover the story behind this unusual cinematic mystery — one that has been nearly five decades in the making!

A Hollywood idea born in 1977

The concept originated in 1977 when filmmaker Rick Pamplin imagined a modern-day Jesus appearing in a television interview.

Nearly 50 years later, that idea has evolved into a found-footage mystery involving a collection of old videotapes featuring a man who claims to be Jesus Christ.

But is he really?

That's a question the filmmakers deliberately leave unanswered.

Farling, a veteran producer with more than 30 films and five television series to his credit, told Manny that even he had never encountered a concept quite like this one.

"He explained to me the whole idea and it blew me away," Farling recalled. "It's a fresh idea."

Faith, mystery, and a message of compassion

Despite its religious subject matter, Farling emphasizes that the film isn't intended to convert audiences or promote any particular denomination.

Instead, the filmmakers hope viewers will reflect on universal themes of love, compassion, forgiveness, and the possibility of making the world a better place.

"The person that's in the film... says he's Jesus, believes he's Jesus," Farling explained. "The rest is up to the audience."

And for Farling, the message matters more than proving the character's identity.

"If what Jesus said was good, what does it matter if he was God or not?" he asked.

Made possible by Palm Springs

Here's where the story becomes especially interesting for Coachella Valley movie lovers!

Farling revealed that five other Palm Springs residents helped finance the independent production, providing essential support to bring the long-gestating project to the screen.

"Without that money, we never would be able to get the film made," Farling told Manny.

Thanks in part to that local backing, Palm Springs is one of only four markets nationwide selected for the film's opening weekend.

So, who plays Jesus?

Naturally, Manny couldn't resist asking the question everyone wants answered: Who is the mysterious actor portraying Jesus Christ?

"I'm a journalist. I have to try. Who is Jesus?" Manny asked.

Farling laughed off the investigation, explaining that a nondisclosure agreement prevents him from revealing the performer's identity.

Looks like that particular Hollywood mystery will have to wait!

“The Jesus Tapes” opens October 9 in Palm Springs at the Mary Pickford is D'Place and Regal Rancho Mirage.

And after nearly half a century in development, the film leaves audiences with one compelling question:

If Jesus Christ returned to our world today, would we even recognize him?

For Manny the Movie Guy's complete interview with Howard Farling and more exclusive Hollywood interviews, movie reviews, and entertainment news, visit mannythemovieguy.com.