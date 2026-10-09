MANNY'S MOVIE NEWS NOW: CYBERPUNK 2077 HEADS TO HOLLYWOOD, CRAZY RICH ASIANS RETURNS & MORE!

Friday, October 9, 2026

Hollywood is going cyberpunk, the Crazy Rich Asians universe is expanding, and one of animation's most beloved dogs is finally finding his voice!

In today's MANNY'S MOVIE NEWS NOW, our very own Manny the Movie Guy has the latest buzz from Tinseltown!

Paramount is developing a live-action movie based on the hit video game Cyberpunk 2077. Meanwhile, HBO is bringing Crazy Rich Asians to television, with filmmaker Jon M. Chu and writer Adele Lim involved in the new series.

Plus, Blumhouse is taking horror favorites M3GAN, The Purge, and Happy Death Day into the comic-book world. And after decades of silence, Gromit of Wallace & Gromit fame is getting a voice — courtesy of actor Martin Freeman, who will narrate the character's upcoming audiobook autobiography.

From blockbuster franchises to Hollywood surprises, Manny has the scoop — along with his signature humor and cinematic insight!

Want the full stories and Manny's take on all the latest movie news?

🍿 Visit mannythemovieguy.com for the complete October 9 edition of MANNY'S MOVIE NEWS NOW!

Because nobody dishes out Hollywood quite like Manny the Movie Guy!