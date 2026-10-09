Manny the Movie Guy
MANNY’S MOVIE NEWS NOW: Cyberpunk 2077 Movie, Crazy Rich Asians Series and More Hollywood Headlines
MANNY'S MOVIE NEWS NOW: CYBERPUNK 2077 HEADS TO HOLLYWOOD, CRAZY RICH ASIANS RETURNS & MORE!
Friday, October 9, 2026
Hollywood is going cyberpunk, the Crazy Rich Asians universe is expanding, and one of animation's most beloved dogs is finally finding his voice!
In today's MANNY'S MOVIE NEWS NOW, our very own Manny the Movie Guy has the latest buzz from Tinseltown!
Paramount is developing a live-action movie based on the hit video game Cyberpunk 2077. Meanwhile, HBO is bringing Crazy Rich Asians to television, with filmmaker Jon M. Chu and writer Adele Lim involved in the new series.
Plus, Blumhouse is taking horror favorites M3GAN, The Purge, and Happy Death Day into the comic-book world. And after decades of silence, Gromit of Wallace & Gromit fame is getting a voice — courtesy of actor Martin Freeman, who will narrate the character's upcoming audiobook autobiography.
From blockbuster franchises to Hollywood surprises, Manny has the scoop — along with his signature humor and cinematic insight!
Want the full stories and Manny's take on all the latest movie news?
🍿 Visit mannythemovieguy.com for the complete October 9 edition of MANNY'S MOVIE NEWS NOW!
Because nobody dishes out Hollywood quite like Manny the Movie Guy!
By: Manny Dela Rosa
October 9, 2026
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🐕 Desert Hot Springs is cutting ties with a dog rescue in Washington state after an animal cruelty investigation involving nearly 30 dogs. The city suspended its partnership with Pittie Project PNW yesterday. Detectives were called to the property on Monday where they found dogs injured, underweight and living in filthy conditions without enough food or water. Investigators discovered that the property's owner, 38-year-old Ashley Georgia, was solely responsible for their care. All of the dogs were removed and are now getting medical attention.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
What do you think is really going on here? Drop your thoughts below 👇 #therogginreport #coachella #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
During the 2025-2026 school year, PEN America reported there were nearly 12,000 book bans in public schools nationwide, the largest number of book bans in a single year since the group started tracking numbers in 2021.
Delta Airlines overhauled its frequent flyer program in 2024. CNN’s Randi Kaye asks Delta CEO Ed Bastian if the airline has made it more difficult for flyers to earn status and if any further changes to the loyalty program are on the horizon.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Festival?
‘The Hayden’ is back @babysmarche !! John Hayden himself took a trip to the Indian Wells staple for lunch and to chat with @chefjustinsnyder on how it became the most popular item on the menu! #TheHayden
🛑A bike ride ended in tragedy Monday night in Palm Springs. A bicyclist died after being struck by a car around 8:30 PM on E. Palm Canyon Dr. The driver stayed at the scene and police say there’s no indication of foul play or impairment. ❓Saw the crash or have video from the area? Call Palm Springs police at (760) 327–1441.
Social Time: Jerry sings the end! 🎶🎵
CALIFORNIA IS AGING FAST... BUT WHERE WILL THE WORKFORCE LIVE? #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #agingpopulation #nbcpalmsprings