Manny the Movie Guy
Manny’s Movie News Now: ‘Other Mommy’ RULES The Box Office as Nicolas Cage Take On AI
Hollywood is delivering some big surprises this weekend, from a horror movie conquering the box office despite terrible audience reviews to Nicolas Cage taking a stand against artificial intelligence.
And Manny the Movie Guy has the latest!
‘OTHER MOMMY’ TOPS THE WEEKEND BOX OFFICE
Jessica Chastain's supernatural thriller Other Mommy debuted at No. 1 with an estimated $27.5 million in North American ticket sales.
The horror film managed the impressive opening despite earning a D+ CinemaScore from moviegoers.
Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson's Verity held second place with $11.5 million, followed by Resident Evil with $8.4 million.
Aaron Sorkin's The Social Reckoning struggled in its debut, earning approximately $5.5 million.
The numbers are Sunday estimates, with final weekend totals expected Monday.
NICOLAS CAGE CHALLENGES HOLLYWOOD'S AI FUTURE
At New York Comic Con, Nicolas Cage said he refused an AI waiver associated with his Prime Video series Spider-Noirand suggested he might not work with Amazon again.
The actor's comments are drawing attention to growing concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in entertainment.
Cage also hinted at a possible role in HBO's True Detective, although that casting remains unconfirmed.
TWO ANIMATED MOVIES MAKE WAVES IN LONDON
Brad Bird's long-awaited Ray Gunn, featuring the voices of Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson, premiered at the London Film Festival to a divided but lively critical response.
Meanwhile, LAIKA's handcrafted stop-motion fantasy Wildwood is earning strong early praise for its ambitious animation ahead of its October 23 theatrical release.
MORE FROM MANNY THE MOVIE GUY
Want the complete weekend box-office Top 10, more Hollywood headlines, movie reviews and exclusive celebrity interviews?
Visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com for the full edition of Manny's Movie News Now and much more.
Hollywood moves fast. Manny moves faster.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
October 11, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Calvin Harris officially rescheduled for Head Trip day 2 #headtripfestival #calvinharris #severeweather #tropicalstorm #indio
Attendees are returning to the Empire Polo Grounds for day 2 of the EDM festival, ‘Head Trip’, after performances were stopped last night due to severe weather. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs to see how the weather is affecting festival goers’ plans. #headtripfestival #severeweather #flashfloodalert #760 #nbcpalmsprings
Overnight Flooding Hits Palm Springs Heavy rain brought flooding to Palm Springs overnight, prompting police to shut down Indian Canyon due to flooding. Much of this video shows conditions along the Indian Canyon corridor as water inundated roadways. Drivers are urged to use caution and watch for changing conditions.
BREAKING NEWS: Head Trip Festival in Indio suspended its show Saturday night due to approaching severe weather and lightning. A message displayed on the stage screens announced: “Attention in the festival, this is a lightning alert. The show is suspended due to lightning.” Festivalgoers were told to leave the Empire Polo Club venue and return to their cars and camps. The festival was expected to draw approximately 70,000 attendees overall, though the number asked to leave Saturday night has not been confirmed. It remains unclear when attendees will be allowed back inside or whether scheduled performances, including headliners Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia, will proceed as planned. The suspension comes as Tropical Storm Rachel brings rain and potential flooding concerns to Southern California. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for updates. #BreakingNews #HeadTripFestival #Indio #CoachellaValley #TropicalStormRachel WeatherAlert CalvinHarris NBCPalmSprings
BREAKING NEWS: Thalia Hayden and Jerry Steffen break down the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Rachel as it moves through eastern Riverside County Sunday morning. The Coachella Valley could see more than an inch of rain, raising concerns about flooding. The heaviest rainfall is expected from midnight through noon Sunday, with showers tapering off by Sunday evening. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for the latest updates. #TropicalStormRachel #BreakingNews #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #WeatherAlert FloodWarning SouthernCaliforniaWeather NBCPalmSprings ThaliaHayden JerrySteffen
🌧️ Tropical Storm Rachel is bringing the threat of heavy rain and flooding to the Coachella Valley. Thalia and Jerry break down the hour-by-hour forecast, with the heaviest rainfall expected from midnight through Sunday morning and more than an inch possible in parts of the Valley. Flood watches and warnings remain a concern, with showers expected to taper off by Sunday evening. Stay weather-aware and stay with NBC Palm Springs for the latest updates! ⛈️ #TropicalStormRachel #CoachellaValley #WeatherAlert #NBCPalmSprings
🌊 Tropical Storm Rachel is bringing dangerous surf, flooding and destruction to Southern California’s coast. In Long Beach, parts of the boardwalk have been ripped apart, while a badly damaged home is on the verge of collapse. Newport Beach has declared a local emergency after pounding waves flooded at least 10 blocks of the Balboa Peninsula. Officials are urging people to stay away as the threat continues. 🌧️ #HurricaneRachel #SouthernCalifornia #LongBeach #NewportBeach #CoachellaValley
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Ivan Garza with the deep pass TD, 2) Damian Walls with the 99 yard touchdown throw, 3) Jadarius Hester with the punt return TD, 4) James Madden with the 60 plus yard rushing TD, or 5) Kingston Pellum with the contested catch #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
Tim O’Brien introduces Game 2 as the Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the San Diego Gulls! #CVFirebirds #FirebirdsHockey #SanDiegoGulls #AHL #hockeynight
Hurricane Isaias is bringing worsening conditions to Gulf Shores, Alabama, with strong tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain. CNN’s Isabel Rosales describes the intense conditions as the storm approaches. #HurricaneIsaias #SevereWeather #Alabama