Manny’s Movie News Now: ‘Other Mommy’ RULES The Box Office as Nicolas Cage Take On AI

Hollywood is delivering some big surprises this weekend, from a horror movie conquering the box office despite terrible audience reviews to Nicolas Cage taking a stand against artificial intelligence.

And Manny the Movie Guy has the latest!

‘OTHER MOMMY’ TOPS THE WEEKEND BOX OFFICE

Jessica Chastain's supernatural thriller Other Mommy debuted at No. 1 with an estimated $27.5 million in North American ticket sales.

The horror film managed the impressive opening despite earning a D+ CinemaScore from moviegoers.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson's Verity held second place with $11.5 million, followed by Resident Evil with $8.4 million.

Aaron Sorkin's The Social Reckoning struggled in its debut, earning approximately $5.5 million.

The numbers are Sunday estimates, with final weekend totals expected Monday.

NICOLAS CAGE CHALLENGES HOLLYWOOD'S AI FUTURE

At New York Comic Con, Nicolas Cage said he refused an AI waiver associated with his Prime Video series Spider-Noirand suggested he might not work with Amazon again.

The actor's comments are drawing attention to growing concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in entertainment.

Cage also hinted at a possible role in HBO's True Detective, although that casting remains unconfirmed.

TWO ANIMATED MOVIES MAKE WAVES IN LONDON

Brad Bird's long-awaited Ray Gunn, featuring the voices of Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson, premiered at the London Film Festival to a divided but lively critical response.

Meanwhile, LAIKA's handcrafted stop-motion fantasy Wildwood is earning strong early praise for its ambitious animation ahead of its October 23 theatrical release.

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