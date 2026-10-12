MANNY'S MOVIE MINUTE: ‘MIAMI VICE ’85’ FIRST LOOK, HORROR BOX-OFFICE SURPRISE AND HOLLYWOOD'S BIG-MONEY FLOPS

Hollywood is serving up neon nostalgia, a scary box-office surprise, and a few expensive disappointments.

Here's what's making movie headlines today!

MICHAEL B. JORDAN AND AUSTIN BUTLER TAKE ON MIAMI VICE!

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are officially stepping into the roles of Tubbs and Crockett.

New first-look images arrived Monday as filming begins on Joseph Kosinski's Miami Vice ’85.

The big-screen reboot is scheduled for May 19, 2028. TheWrap

HORROR WINS — DESPITE BAD AUDIENCE REVIEWS!

Jessica Chastain's Other Mommy opened at No. 1 with an estimated $27.5 million domestically, even as moviegoers gave it a D+ CinemaScore.

Meanwhile, Verity took second and Resident Evil third. AP News

PRESTIGE PROJECTS FEEL THE PINCH!

Aaron Sorkin's The Social Reckoning debuted to a modest $5.5 million.

Tom Cruise's Digger earned approximately $3.2 million in its second weekend, with industry observers projecting potentially substantial losses.

Those loss figures remain estimates, not final accounting. The Guardian

JAVIER BARDEM SHARES A SURPRISING BOND SECRET!

At the London Film Festival, Javier Bardem revealed that he helped shape the provocative chemistry between his Skyfall villain and James Bond.

Sometimes a villain's most memorable weapon isn't a gadget — it's an acting choice! Variety Australia

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