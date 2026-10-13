Manny the Movie Guy
Manny’s Movie Minute: Ben Affleck’s Justice League Confession, Four Beatles Movies and Toni Collette’s Directing Debut
Hollywood is serving up some major surprises!
Ben Affleck is opening up about one of the most difficult experiences of his career, the Beatles are getting an ambitious four-film cinematic event, and Toni Collette is preparing to step behind the camera.
Plus, Hollywood is mourning an actor who helped change the conversation about disability representation.
Here's what's making headlines in today's Manny's Movie Minute!
Ben Affleck Opens Up About Justice League and Star Wars
Ben Affleck is looking back at his time as Batman, and not all the memories are pleasant.
During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Oscar-winning actor described the reshoots for 2017's Justice League as the lowest point of his career.
Affleck also revealed that Lucasfilm once approached him about directing Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He ultimately passed on the opportunity, believing another filmmaker would be better suited to the project.
Imagine that! Batman almost traveled to a galaxy far, far away!
The Beatles Are Getting Four Movies — All in April 2028!
One Beatles biopic apparently isn't enough!
Director Sam Mendes is developing four interconnected movies about the legendary British band, each told from a different member's perspective.
Paul Mescal will portray Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson plays John Lennon, Joseph Quinn takes on George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan becomes Ringo Starr.
Producer Pippa Harris says the unusual release strategy is designed to let audiences experience the films individually while appreciating their connections.
All four movies are scheduled to arrive in theaters in April 2028.
Toni Collette Is Making Her Feature Directing Debut
Toni Collette is taking on a new creative challenge!
The acclaimed actress, known for The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine and Hereditary, is preparing to direct her first feature film, The Best Of.
Based on Graeme Simsion's novel, the romantic drama follows two former lovers who reconnect decades after their relationship ended.
The project has received support from Australian screen agencies, although casting and a release date have yet to be announced.
From unforgettable performances to calling the shots behind the camera, Collette is entering an exciting new chapter.
Hollywood Remembers Breaking Bad Actor RJ Mitte
Hollywood is also remembering RJ Mitte, who died Monday at the age of 34.
Mitte was best known for portraying Walter White Jr. on the acclaimed television series Breaking Bad.
Living with cerebral palsy himself, Mitte became an outspoken advocate for greater opportunities and authentic representation for performers with disabilities.
His former television father, Bryan Cranston, joined fellow actors and fans in paying tribute to his talent, determination and generosity.
His legacy extends well beyond the screen.
More from Manny the Movie Guy
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For more on Ben Affleck's surprising revelations, the Beatles' ambitious cinematic plans, the latest movie news, original film reviews and exclusive celebrity interviews, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.
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By: Manny Dela Rosa
October 13, 2026
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Attendees are returning to the Empire Polo Grounds for day 2 of the EDM festival, ‘Head Trip’, after performances were stopped last night due to severe weather. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs to see how the weather is affecting festival goers’ plans. #headtripfestival #severeweather #flashfloodalert #760 #nbcpalmsprings
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BREAKING NEWS: Thalia Hayden and Jerry Steffen break down the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Rachel as it moves through eastern Riverside County Sunday morning. The Coachella Valley could see more than an inch of rain, raising concerns about flooding. The heaviest rainfall is expected from midnight through noon Sunday, with showers tapering off by Sunday evening. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for the latest updates. #TropicalStormRachel #BreakingNews #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #WeatherAlert FloodWarning SouthernCaliforniaWeather NBCPalmSprings ThaliaHayden JerrySteffen
🌧️ Tropical Storm Rachel is bringing the threat of heavy rain and flooding to the Coachella Valley. Thalia and Jerry break down the hour-by-hour forecast, with the heaviest rainfall expected from midnight through Sunday morning and more than an inch possible in parts of the Valley. Flood watches and warnings remain a concern, with showers expected to taper off by Sunday evening. Stay weather-aware and stay with NBC Palm Springs for the latest updates! ⛈️ #TropicalStormRachel #CoachellaValley #WeatherAlert #NBCPalmSprings
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