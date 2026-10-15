Manny the Movie Guy
Manny the Movie Guy Names His Top 10 Films of 2026 Ahead of the Oscars
With Oscar buzz building, Manny the Movie Guy is making the case for the films that have already made 2026 memorable.
Before Hollywood hands out its golden statues, Manny is highlighting 10 movies that deserve to stay in the conversation, spanning horror, comedy, animation, science fiction and epic filmmaking.
At No. 10, “Resident Evil” delivers zombie mayhem, adrenaline and the kind of bloody good time that doesn't need an Oscar to entertain audiences.
At No. 9, “Coyote vs. Acme” finally gets its moment. Manny calls the long-awaited film hilarious and heartfelt, saying the movie Hollywood nearly buried proves you can't keep a good coyote down.
Horror takes center stage at No. 8 with “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.” Starring Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder, the film puts a fresh spin on the slasher genre, with Manny describing it as a clever, twisted love letter to horror.
At No. 7, Robert Pattinson stars in “Prime Time,” a dark and unsettling look at sensationalism and society's fascination with provocative television.
“ The Invite” lands at No. 6. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film turns a dinner party into an awkward mix of sex, secrets and social disaster.
At No. 5, “Forgotten Island” brings Filipino mythology and culture to animation. With Lea Salonga among its stars, the DreamWorks film earns praise from Manny for its humor, magic and celebration of Filipino culture.
“The End of Oak Street” takes No. 4, with Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor caught in a suburban setting transformed into something unexpected. Director David Robert Mitchell delivers a story centered on family survival and the unknown.
At No. 3, “Obsession” turns romantic longing into nightmare fuel. Manny calls the film one of the year's most terrifying cinematic experiences.
“Project Hail Mary” claims No. 2, with Ryan Gosling leading a science-fiction adventure that combines big ideas, humor and friendship across the stars. Manny says audiences should bring tissues.
Taking the top spot is “The Odyssey,” Christopher Nolan's epic starring Matt Damon. Manny praises the film's scale and cinematic spectacle, calling it the kind of movie experience that reminds audiences why they go to theaters.
For Manny, the list is a reminder that the year's most memorable films deserve recognition well beyond awards season.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
October 15, 2026
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