Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Giovanni Ribisi, Mireille Enos and Kristoffer Polaha About the Shocking True Story Behind “American Hostage”

A hostage crisis. A media circus. And a true story so bizarre, it almost sounds like Hollywood fiction. Except it really happened.

Manny the Movie Guy sits down with Giovanni Ribisi, Mireille Enos and Kristoffer Polaha to uncover the fascinating true story behind MGM+'s gripping crime drama “American Hostage.”

Set against the extraordinary 1977 hostage crisis involving Tony Kiritsis and Richard “Dick” Hall, the series explores a terrifying standoff that captivated the nation and became a media spectacle.

Ribisi portrays Kiritsis, a complicated figure whose desperate actions shocked the public. But how do you find the humanity in someone without excusing his actions?

Polaha plays Hall, the man held hostage, while Enos portrays Barbara Heckman, offering another perspective on the emotional toll of a crisis unfolding in the national spotlight.

And here's an intriguing Hollywood twist: “American Hostage” and Gus Van Sant's film “Dead Man's Wire” explore the very same true story, but through different storytelling lenses.

Manny gets the stars talking about the psychology behind their characters, the challenges of portraying real people, and the fine line between news coverage and sensationalism.

What happens when a real-life tragedy becomes entertainment? And what should audiences remember long after the headlines fade?

Watch Manny the Movie Guy's NBC Palm Springs interview above! Then, for even more fascinating conversations, behind-the-scenes stories and exclusive interviews with Giovanni Ribisi, Mireille Enos and Kristoffer Polaha, head over to MannyTheMovieGuy.com for the complete feature.

“American Hostage” is streaming on MGM+.

For more exclusive Hollywood interviews, movie reviews and entertainment news, keep watching NBC Palm Springs and visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.