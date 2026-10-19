Manny's Movie News Now: La Bola Negra Makes History, Street Fighter Wins Big, and Star Wars Faces Another Delay

By Manny the Movie Guy | October 19, 2026

Hollywood is making history this Monday!

A critically acclaimed Spanish-language film is delivering an extraordinary box-office performance, a popular video-game franchise is celebrating a number-one opening, and a long-awaited Star Wars project is facing an uncertain future.

Manny the Movie Guy has the latest entertainment headlines.

La Bola Negra Makes Box-Office History

The acclaimed Spanish-language drama La Bola Negra is celebrating a remarkable American debut.

The film earned approximately $277,500 from just four theaters in Los Angeles and New York, delivering one of the highest per-screen averages ever recorded for a non-English-language movie.

The opening also marks a historic first for Netflix, which publicly reported theatrical grosses for one of its films.

Directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, the movie explores love, identity, and the emotional consequences of generations of repression.

Manny recently saw the film and describes it as emotionally involving and resonant, with a story that stays with audiences long after the credits roll. Variety

Street Fighter Takes the Box-Office Crown

The new Street Fighter movie is the weekend's number-one film, earning approximately $30 million to $31 million domestically.

The action-packed adaptation stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, and Orville Peck as Vega.

Manny recently interviewed Peck about the challenges of playing the masked fighter, including the demanding physical training and his unique interpretation of the character. Variety Australia

Elizabeth Holmes Documentary Delivers a Major Surprise

The unconventional documentary You Can See Everything has become one of the year's biggest box-office surprises.

The film earned approximately $15 million from only 855 theaters, making it one of the most successful documentary openings in decades.

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the movie examines the controversial rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. TheWrap

Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie Put on Hold

Filmmaker Taika Waititi has confirmed that his long-developing Star Wars movie is no longer moving forward in the immediate future.

The project, first announced in 2020, has been placed on hold while Waititi and screenwriter Tony McNamara pursue another collaboration.

The director hasn't ruled out returning to the project eventually. Variety Australia

Jesse Eisenberg Reflects on Batman v Superman Backlash

Actor and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg says the negative reaction to his performance as Lex Luthor in Batman v Supermanaffected his Hollywood career.

Speaking at the London Film Festival, Eisenberg explained that the experience encouraged him to concentrate more on writing and directing.

His latest film, The Debut, stars Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti. Variety Australia

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