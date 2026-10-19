Orville Peck Talks ‘Street Fighter,’ Playing Vega and the Power of the Mask with Manny the Movie Guy

From masked country music superstar to masked video game villain, Orville Peck is stepping into the fighting arena as Vega in the upcoming Street Fighter movie!

The singer and actor joined Manny the Movie Guy on NBC Palm Springs' The Morning Show this morning for an exclusive conversation about his exciting new role, queer identity, masculinity, and the fascinating power of the mask.

Known for his signature fringed masks and theatrical performances, Peck seems perfectly cast as Vega, the flamboyant, beauty-obsessed Spanish fighter famous for his deadly claws, graceful movements, and larger-than-life personality.

But beyond their shared love of masks, what does Peck actually have in common with his Street Fighter alter ego?

Manny explores that connection, along with Vega's queer-coded legacy, the physical demands of playing the iconic fighter, and how Peck's experience performing in Cabaret without his signature mask changed his relationship with identity and vulnerability.

And because this is Manny the Movie Guy, there's plenty of fun, too! Who makes the more dramatic entrance — Orville Peck onstage or Vega in the fighting arena?

Watch Manny's interview with Orville Peck from this morning's edition of The Morning Show in the video above!

For more of Manny's exclusive conversation with Orville Peck, including the story behind his transformation into Vega, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.

And remember, in Vega's world, beauty can be deadly!

For more exclusive Hollywood interviews, movie reviews, and entertainment news, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.