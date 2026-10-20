Manny the Movie Guy Talks ‘Wicker’ With Directors Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer

What happens when love takes an unexpected turn into the wonderfully weird?

Manny the Movie Guy sits down with filmmakers Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer, the creative minds behind “Wicker,” a fantastical fairy tale that blends romance, dark humor, and a little bit of magic.

Equal parts bizarre, touching, and wildly imaginative, “Wicker” explores love, longing, and the desire to be seen and accepted. It's an unconventional romantic tale that proves sometimes the strangest stories have the biggest hearts.

In his interview, Manny talks with the directing duo about bringing their unusual vision to life, finding the perfect balance between fantasy and emotion, and creating a world where weirdness and wonder go hand in hand.

Manny gives “Wicker” 3½ out of 4 kisses, calling it a fantastical fairy tale filled with memorable performances, romance, and delightful surprises.

WATCH MANNY'S NBC PALM SPRINGS INTERVIEW ABOVE to hear from the filmmakers themselves.

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Because when it comes to movies, nobody kisses and tells quite like Manny the Movie Guy!