Manny the Movie Guy
Manny's Movie News Now: Netflix Shake-Up, Dwayne Johnson's New Movie, and Obsession's Streaming Debut
Major changes are underway at Netflix, Dwayne Johnson has an unusual new movie on the horizon, and one of the year's most talked-about horror films is preparing to reach millions of new viewers.
Manny the Movie Guy has your latest Hollywood headlines, including exciting news for international movie fans.
Netflix Announces Major Film Leadership Changes
Netflix is undergoing a significant leadership restructuring.
Film division head Dan Lin is departing after nearly three years, following the exit of Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria.
Former Disney executive Peter Rice will take over as chief content officer and temporarily oversee the company's film division.
The changes come amid layoffs affecting approximately 1,000 employees as Netflix reassesses its content strategy. Reuters
Dwayne Johnson's Lizard Music Gets Christmas 2027 Release
Dwayne Johnson is preparing for one of his most unusual movie roles.
The actor will star in Lizard Music, a fantasy adventure directed by Benny Safdie.
Johnson plays an eccentric elderly character known as the Chicken Man, who befriends a young boy investigating mysterious musical lizards.
The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters December 25, 2027. News Minimalist
Obsession Is Coming to Netflix
Horror fans have something to look forward to this November.
Director Curry Barker's Obsession will begin streaming on Netflix in the United States on November 17.
The disturbing psychological horror film follows a young man whose romantic wish produces terrifying consequences.
Manny recently interviewed the cast and considers Obsession his favorite horror film of 2026 so far. Dread Central
Train to Busan Director Scores International Success
Filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho is celebrating another international achievement.
His new psychological thriller Paradise Lost has secured distribution deals in 118 countries.
The film follows a mother whose son mysteriously returns after disappearing nine years earlier.
Its North American theatrical release is scheduled for November 6. CJ ENM
AFI FEST Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
Hollywood's AFI FEST begins October 21, celebrating four decades of international filmmaking.
The festival opens with the U.S. premiere of Wildwood, the new animated fantasy from LAIKA.
The five-day event runs through October 25 at the TCL Chinese Theatres. American Film Institute
More from Manny the Movie Guy
There's always more happening in Hollywood!
For the complete entertainment roundup, original movie reviews, and exclusive celebrity interviews, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.
Discover Manny's recent conversations with the cast of Obsession, his interview with Orville Peck about Street Fighter, and much more.
More movies, more stars, and more Manny the Movie Guy!
By: Manny Dela Rosa
October 20, 2026
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