Catrina Teruel Casts a Spell as the Witch in Desert Theatricals’ ‘Into the Woods’

Once upon a time, Meryl Streep cast an Oscar-nominated spell as the Witch in Disney’s Into the Woods. Now, that same magical character is making her way to Rancho Mirage, where Filipina performer Catrina Teruel is bringing her own enchanting twist to the beloved role.

Desert Theatricals is presenting Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical Into the Woods at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater, October 23–25.

And for Teruel, stepping into the Witch’s shoes is about much more than casting spells and singing Sondheim’s notoriously challenging songs.

In an interview with NBC Palm Springs film critic/entertainment reporter Manny the Movie Guy, Teruel reveals how her Filipino grandmother helped inspire her interpretation of the Witch — a character who is equal parts fierce, funny, frightening, and fiercely protective.

The role has been famously portrayed by Broadway legend Bernadette Peters and Academy Award winner Meryl Streep. But Teruel is determined to make the character her own.

And there’s another magical connection!

Manny and Catrina previously shared the stage in a production of South Pacific, with Catrina playing Bloody Mary and Manny portraying Henri. Now, the two reunite to talk about fairy tales, Filipino roots, and the challenges of bringing Sondheim’s music to life.

For Teruel, that includes tackling rapid-fire lyrics, rapping onstage for the first time, and performing with a 12-piece orchestra.

The production also arrives during Filipino American History Month, making this theatrical moment especially meaningful as Teruel celebrates her heritage and the Filipino community’s enduring love for music, storytelling, and performance.

Of course, Into the Woods is no ordinary fairy tale.

Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, Rapunzel, and a mysterious Witch find their stories intertwined in a musical that asks a deceptively simple question: What happens after your wishes come true?

With its unforgettable songs, humor, heartbreak, and powerful messages about family and responsibility, Into the Woodsreminds audiences that happily ever after is never quite as simple as it seems.

Desert Theatricals’ Into the Woods runs October 23–25 at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater.

For tickets and additional information, visit Desert Theatricals.

Watch Manny the Movie Guy’s interview with Catrina Teruel above and discover the magic behind the Witch!

For more from Manny the Movie Guy, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.