Manny's Movie News Now: Denzel Washington's New Thriller, Keanu Reeves Casting News, and Michael's Golden Globes Surprise

Hollywood is making some exciting moves this Wednesday!

Denzel Washington is teaming up with a blockbuster filmmaker, Keanu Reeves could be entering the world of Korean crime thrillers, and Michael Jackson's biopic is facing an unexpected awards-season development.

Plus, Manny the Movie Guy has new details about two films whose filmmakers he recently interviewed.

Denzel Washington Teams Up With Christopher McQuarrie

Two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington is set to star in a new thriller directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

The untitled film follows a former police detective who receives compassionate release from prison after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

As he attempts to reconnect with his estranged family, his troubled past threatens to catch up with him.

The movie is scheduled for theatrical release October 1, 2027. TheWrap

Keanu Reeves in Talks for Korean Crime Thriller Remake

Keanu Reeves is reportedly negotiating to join a new adaptation of the acclaimed South Korean thriller The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil.

James Wan is attached to direct, with Don Lee expected to reprise his role from the original film.

The story centers on an uneasy alliance between a police detective and a gangster pursuing a serial killer.

Reeves' participation has not yet been finalized. TheWrap

Michael Jackson Biopic Faces Golden Globes Setback

The Golden Globes have rejected Lionsgate's attempt to classify the Michael Jackson biopic Michael as a comedy or musical.

The film, starring Jaafar Jackson, will instead compete in the drama categories unless the distributor successfully appeals the decision.

Lionsgate has until October 31 to challenge the ruling. TheWrap

In Waves Releases Its Beautiful New Trailer

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the animated romance In Waves.

Based on AJ Dungo's autobiographical graphic novel, the film follows two young people who discover love through Southern California's surfing culture.

The movie features the voices of Will Sharpe and Stephanie Hsu.

Manny recently interviewed director Phuong Mai Nguyen, author AJ Dungo, and the film's voice stars about bringing this emotional story to the screen.

In Waves opens in select theaters November 27 before arriving on Netflix December 11. TheWrap

Wicker Reveals Its Extraordinary Practical Effects

The fantasy romance Wicker, starring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård, is preparing for its U.S. theatrical release October 23.

Skarsgård recently revealed that his elaborate wicker costume took approximately 18 months to design.

Created by Wētā Workshop, the practical costume helped transform the actor into a supernatural husband constructed from woven materials.

Manny recently interviewed directors Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer about the film.

His verdict?

3½ out of 4 KISSES! 💋 Reuters

More from Manny the Movie Guy

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Discover Manny's conversations with the filmmakers and stars of In Waves and Wicker, along with his latest movie reviews and entertainment coverage.

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