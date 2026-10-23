Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto Talk Love, Second Chances in ‘Always Yours, Never Mine’

Can two people be destined for each other but never find the right time to fall in love?

That's the heartbreaking question at the center of Always Yours, Never Mine, the new Filipino romantic drama starring two of the Philippines' most beloved screen stars, Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto.

Known affectionately to fans as JoshLia, the popular on-screen duo reunites in a sweeping love story spanning three decades, exploring the choices we make, the opportunities we miss, and the people who remain in our hearts even as life moves forward.

Directed by acclaimed Filipino filmmaker Cathy Garcia-Sampana, the Star Cinema production follows Apollo (Garcia) and Luna (Barretto), whose paths repeatedly cross over 30 years. But every reunion brings new complications, emotional discoveries, and that eternal question: What if?

Manny the Movie Guy sat down with Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto to talk about their latest collaboration, the emotional challenges of portraying characters across different stages of life, and the enduring appeal of love stories that don't always have easy answers.

For Filipino audiences around the world, particularly the Filipino diaspora here in Southern California, Always Yours, Never Mine represents another opportunity to celebrate Philippine cinema on the international stage.

And with its themes of longing, sacrifice, and second chances, the film speaks a universal language that transcends borders.

After opening in the Philippines on September 30, Always Yours, Never Mine arrives in select U.S. theaters October 23, bringing JoshLia's latest cinematic romance to Filipino communities across America.

Will Apollo and Luna finally find their happily ever after? Or are some people meant to love each other from a distance?

Watch Manny the Movie Guy’s exclusive interview with Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto above as they talk about their romantic drama Always Yours, Never Mine, their on-screen reunion, and the enduring power of love and second chances.

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