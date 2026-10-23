Manny the Movie Guy Reviews ‘Possible Love’: Jeon Do-yeon Delivers an Oscar-Worthy Knockout in Lee Chang-dong’s Heartbreaking Masterpiece

Mark my words: Jeon Do-yeon is getting a Best Actress Oscar nomination. I’m calling it now. Of every performance I’ve seen this year, hers is my favorite to land on that list, and Possible Love is the film that will carry her there.

Acclaimed Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong (Burning, Secret Sunshine, Poetry) returns after eight long years with a deeply human drama about two married couples whose worlds should never have touched. Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) and her husband Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu) are getting by after Ho-seok loses his job. Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong) is a documentary filmmaker telling the stories of laid-off workers, and her husband Sang-woo (Zo In-sung) lives a far more comfortable life. When a documentary project brings the four together, the cracks in each marriage, and in the society around them, start to show.

Let’s talk about Jeon Do-yeon. This is a performance built on silence, glances, and emotions she holds back until she can’t anymore. She doesn’t play Mi-ok so much as become her. Every regret, every quiet hope, every moment of letting go lands like a punch to the heart. Korea has already noticed: she just won Best Actress at the Korean Film Critics Association Awards, where the film also took Best Picture. Hollywood, you’re next.

Sul Kyung-gu is equally great as Ho-seok, a man whose pride and pain sit right beneath the surface. He and Jeon Do-yeon share real, lived-in chemistry, and their scenes together feel like you’re watching an actual marriage, scars and all. Cho Yeo-jeong and Zo In-sung round out an all-around stellar ensemble. There isn’t a weak link in this cast.

What makes Possible Love more than a love story is its powerful theme of social injustice. Lee Chang-dong puts class front and center, the haves and the have-nots, the ones telling the story and the ones whose story is being told. It’s a film about who gets to be comfortable, who gets left behind, and whether love can survive that gap. It speaks volumes on love, regret, and letting go.

Now, my one caveat. It’s long. At 2 hours and 44 minutes, Possible Love will test your patience. This is a slow burn, and Lee Chang-dong takes his time. But hang in there. The payoff is worth every minute, and by the end, you’ll understand why every quiet scene mattered.

Fresh off its Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize win at the Venice Film Festival and selected as South Korea’s official entry for Best International Feature at the Oscars, Possible Love is a heartfelt, beautifully acted film that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Possible Love opens in select theaters October 23 and streams globally on Netflix November 6.

Final verdict: 4 out of 4 Kisses. Bring tissues, bring patience, and get ready to fall in love with Jeon Do-yeon. Mwah!

I’m Manny the Movie Guy for NBC Palm Springs.