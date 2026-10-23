Manny’s Movie Minute: James Bond, Chris Pratt, Judi Dench and Hollywood’s AI Debate

Who's going to be the next James Bond? Is Star-Lord returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? And why is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actresses stepping away from performing?

It's all making headlines in today's Manny's Movie Minute!

The search for the next 007 is heating up, with reports suggesting that the casting process is entering its final stages. But Amazon MGM Studios has yet to officially announce who will inherit James Bond's legendary license to kill.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt is teasing the return of his beloved Marvel character, Star-Lord, although fans will have to wait to find out when Peter Quill will make his next appearance.

In more emotional Hollywood news, Oscar-winning actress Dame Judi Dench is opening up about how her deteriorating eyesight has affected her ability to continue acting.

And Wildwood director Travis Knight is weighing in on Hollywood's growing artificial intelligence debate, emphasizing the importance of protecting human creativity in filmmaking.

Plus, more movie news involving Martin Scorsese, Charli xcx, and Michael Keaton!

For the complete stories, celebrity interviews, and the latest Hollywood headlines, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com and catch today's Manny's Movie Minute!