Manny the Movie Guy
‘Possible Love’ Stars Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu Talk Marriage, Heartbreak and Choosing Love
Is love still possible when life, marriage, and everything in between get complicated?
That's the question at the heart of Possible Love, the acclaimed new South Korean drama from award-winning filmmaker Lee Chang-dong.
The film follows two married couples from vastly different worlds whose lives become intertwined through a documentary project. What begins as an unlikely connection soon exposes hidden desires, class tensions, emotional wounds, and uncomfortable truths about relationships.
Manny the Movie Guy sat down with celebrated Korean actors Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu, who portray Mi-ok and Ho-seok, a married couple struggling with the weight of life's disappointments.
The two actors, reuniting for their third collaboration as an on-screen couple, opened up about the complicated emotions behind their characters, the power of silence, and what it really means to choose someone even after love has been tested.
For Jeon, love goes beyond romance. It's about a deep trust that can survive even the most difficult moments. Sul, meanwhile, discussed how his character's explosive emotions are rooted not simply in anger, but also in sadness and sorrow.
And perhaps the film's most compelling question is this: When two people have seen each other at their worst and still choose to stay together, isn't that love?
Directed by Lee Chang-dong, Possible Love also stars Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong. The film received the prestigious Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival.
Possible Love opens in select theaters October 23 and arrives on Netflix November 6.
Watch Manny the Movie Guy's full exclusive interview with Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu at MannyTheMovieGuy.com.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
October 23, 2026
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