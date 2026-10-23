‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Returns With Live Drag, Costumes and Halloween Fun

Get ready to do the Time Warp again!

The cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show is bringing its outrageous, fabulous, and delightfully spooky energy to the Coachella Valley this Saturday, October 24, with a special screening featuring live drag performances, costumes, trivia, and plenty of audience participation.

Presented by TRASH (Trans Rights Art Saves and Heals), Creatures of the Night Drag, and Festival Theaters, the event celebrates the enduring legacy of one of cinema's most beloved midnight movies.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a costume contest and trivia, giving fans the perfect opportunity to channel their inner Frank-N-Furter, Magenta, Columbia, or Rocky.

At 7 p.m., the movie takes center stage with a live drag shadowcast bringing the outrageous characters and unforgettable musical numbers to life alongside the film.

The celebration also features a community ofrenda, adding a heartfelt tribute to an evening of camp, creativity, and cinematic nostalgia.

Since its release in 1975, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring generations of devoted fans to dress up, sing along, and embrace its message of individuality and self-expression.

Whether you're a longtime Rocky Horror devotee or a first-time visitor to Dr. Frank-N-Furter's wonderfully weird world, this is one Halloween celebration that promises thrills, chills, and fabulous fun.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

6 p.m.: Costume Contest and Trivia

7 p.m.: Film Screening With Live Drag Shadowcast

Presented by: TRASH, Creatures of the Night Drag, and Festival Theaters

So grab your fishnets, dust off your corsets, and get ready to do the Time Warp again!

For more entertainment news and movie coverage, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.