Manny the Movie Guy
Manny the Movie Guy Gets into the Twisted Holiday Spirit with the Star and Director of “Christmas at the Kringles”
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Forget the warm and fuzzy holiday movies! Christmas is getting a wicked makeover in “Christmas at the Kringles,” a darkly twisted horror-comedy that mixes holiday cheer with bloody mayhem, outrageous laughs, and one seriously dysfunctional Christmas-loving family.
NBC Palm Springs entertainment reporter and film critic Manny the Movie Guy sits down for exclusive interviews with actress Arden Myrin and director Kevin Lewis to talk about the madness behind this unconventional holiday movie.
The story follows the Severson family, played by Ron Livingston and Rachel Bilson, who move into a seemingly peaceful suburban neighborhood. Their new neighbors, the Kringles, celebrate Christmas 365 days a year. But behind the festive decorations, cheerful smiles, and endless holiday spirit lies something far more sinister.
Myrin plays Carol Kringle, part of the dangerously cheerful family whose obsession with Christmas takes a decidedly disturbing turn. Lewis, known for directing the cult horror-comedy “Willy's Wonderland,” brings his signature blend of outrageous action, dark humor, and horror to this holiday nightmare.
The ensemble cast also includes Rob Riggle, Thomas Lennon, Donald Faison, Beverly D'Angelo, and David Wain.
Written by Zack Imbrogno, “Christmas at the Kringles” made its world premiere at the 2026 Screamfest Horror Film Festival before arriving in theaters just in time for Halloween.
Watch Manny the Movie Guy's exclusive interviews with Arden Myrin and director Kevin Lewis above!
For more exclusive celebrity interviews, movie reviews, Hollywood news, and the latest awards season coverage, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.
“Christmas at the Kringles,” distributed by Briarcliff Entertainment, is rated R and opens in theaters October 30.
By Manny the Movie Guy | NBC Palm Springs
By: Manny Dela Rosa
October 30, 2026
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