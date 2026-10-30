Manny the Movie Guy
Manny the Movie Guy Talks Friendship, Motherhood and Laughs with the Cast of “Let’s Have Kids!”
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — What happens when two best friends decide to have babies at the same time, but life has other plans? That's the hilarious and heartfelt premise behind the new comedy “Let's Have Kids!”, starring Karen Gillan and Zoë Chao.
NBC Palm Springs entertainment reporter and film critic Manny the Movie Guy sits down with the cast to talk about friendship, motherhood, unexpected challenges, and the humor that comes with life's biggest changes.
The film follows lifelong best friends Emma (Gillan) and Phoebe (Chao), who make a pact to get pregnant together, convinced they can navigate motherhood side by side. But when only one becomes pregnant, their carefully imagined future takes an unexpected turn, putting their friendship to the ultimate test.
Written by Adam Sztykiel and Ellie Knaus and directed by Sztykiel, the comedy also features an impressive ensemble cast including Sam Richardson, Max Greenfield, KJ Apa, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Begley Jr., Lilly Singh, Amanda Crew, and Luke Macfarlane.
Beyond the laughs, “Let's Have Kids!” explores the emotional complexities of growing up, growing apart, and discovering that even the strongest friendships sometimes need to evolve.
As Hollywood's awards season gathers momentum, Manny continues bringing viewers conversations with the stars and filmmakers behind the year's most talked-about movies, from major studio releases to independent discoveries.
Watch Manny the Movie Guy's interviews with the cast of “Let's Have Kids!” above.
For more exclusive celebrity interviews, movie reviews, Hollywood news, and awards season coverage, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.
“Let's Have Kids!” is rated R and is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms.
By Manny the Movie Guy | NBC Palm Springs
By: Manny Dela Rosa
October 30, 2026
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