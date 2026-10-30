Manny the Movie Guy Talks with Los Javis and the Stars of Oscar Contender “La Bola Negra”

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — From winning Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival to capturing the coveted People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, “La Bola Negra” is making a major splash this awards season. Now, the acclaimed Spanish drama is generating serious Oscar buzz.

NBC Palm Springs entertainment reporter and film critic Manny the Movie Guy sits down for exclusive interviews with acclaimed filmmakers Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, collectively known as Los Javis, along with stars Guitarricadelafuente and Miguel Bernardeau, to explore the powerful love story, historical significance, and deeply personal themes behind one of the year's most celebrated films.

Inspired by the unfinished work of legendary Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca, “La Bola Negra” weaves together the lives of three gay men across different periods of Spanish history — 1932, 1937, and 2017. Through love, longing, repression, and resilience, their interconnected stories explore how the past continues to shape the present.

The film marks the acting debut of Spanish singer-songwriter Guitarricadelafuente, who plays Sebastián, a young man caught between love and the brutality of the Spanish Civil War. Bernardeau, best known for Netflix's “Elite,” portrays Rafael, a soldier whose unexpected connection with Sebastián becomes central to the story.

The impressive international ensemble also includes Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz, eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close, Lola Dueñas, Carlos González, Milo Quifes, and Julio Torres.

For Los Javis, whose acclaimed projects include “Veneno” and “La Mesías,” the film represents an ambitious exploration of LGBTQ+ history, identity, and the courage of generations who fought to live and love freely.

And Hollywood is paying attention.

Following its triumphs at Cannes and Toronto, “La Bola Negra” also received the Audience Award at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. The film has been selected as Spain's official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Academy Awards and is set to receive the Vanguard Tribute at the 2026 Gotham Film Awards.

With its sweeping storytelling, emotional performances, and timely themes, “La Bola Negra” has emerged as a formidable presence in this year's international awards conversation.

Watch Manny the Movie Guy's exclusive interviews with Los Javis, Guitarricadelafuente, and Miguel Bernardeau above!

For more exclusive celebrity interviews, movie reviews, Hollywood news, and comprehensive awards season coverage, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.

“La Bola Negra” is currently rolling out in select theaters and arrives on Netflix in the United States and Canada on December 2, 2026.

By Manny the Movie Guy | NBC Palm Springs