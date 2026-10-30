Palm Springs Film Awards Announces Hollywood Stars as James Gunn Teases Batman Casting

Hollywood's awards season is heading to the Coachella Valley, with four major stars confirmed for the 2027 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Meanwhile, DC Studios is getting closer to casting its new Batman, Renée Zellweger is preparing for an unusual comedy-drama, and a new horror thriller is turning a board game into a deadly nightmare.

Manny the Movie Guy has your Friday entertainment headlines!

Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, Seth Rogen and Edward Norton Headed to Palm Springs

The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that A24's The Invite will receive the Vanguard Award at its January 7, 2027 ceremony.

Director and star Olivia Wilde will attend alongside co-stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton.

The Vanguard Award recognizes the collective achievements of a film's cast and director.

The Invite follows two neighboring couples whose dinner party takes an unexpected turn, exploring marriage, intimacy, and complicated relationships.

The film premiered at Sundance and has received four Gotham Award nominations, including Best Feature and Outstanding Supporting Performance for Cruz.

Previous Vanguard Award recipients include La La Land, The Shape of Water, The Fabelmans, and Hamnet.

The ceremony will take place at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The 38th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival runs January 7 through January 18, 2027, bringing Hollywood stars, international filmmakers, and awards-season contenders to the Coachella Valley.

James Gunn Says Batman Casting Is Getting Closer

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn says casting the next Batman for his interconnected DC Universe is approaching.

Speaking on The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast, Gunn rejected speculation that an actor has already been chosen.

He also revealed that the new Batman will be approximately the same age as David Corenswet's Superman.

Gunn says he's looking for the best actor for the role rather than necessarily choosing an established movie star.

The character is being developed for The Brave and the Bold, which will explore Batman's relationship with his son Damian Wayne.

This version will be separate from Robert Pattinson's Batman in Matt Reeves' films.

No official casting announcement or release date has been made.

Renée Zellweger Joins New Movie Darlington

Oscar winner Renée Zellweger is attached to star alongside Peter Dinklage and Dominic Sessa in Darlington, a new comedy-drama from filmmaker Sacha Gervasi.

Zellweger will play a former television actress hired by an eccentric billionaire who believes he's living in 1923.

Sessa portrays the billionaire, while details about Dinklage's character remain undisclosed.

Gervasi previously directed Hitchcock and Anvil! The Story of Anvil.

Production is reportedly planned for spring 2027 in the United Kingdom.

Olivia Holt and Jaimie Alexander Join Survive: The Game

A new horror movie is filming in Spain.

Survive: The Game stars Olivia Holt, Jaimie Alexander, and Rohan Campbell in a story about a group of friends who discover a mysterious board game inside an isolated cabin.

Every roll of the dice unleashes a deadly consequence, and the players must finish the game to survive.

Scout Taylor-Compton, known for her performances in Rob Zombie's Halloween films, is directing.

No release date has been announced.

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