Manny the Movie Guy
Selene Luna Challenges Hollywood Stereotypes in “Veronica,” Screening at Yucca Valley Film Festival
Palm Springs actress and comedian Selene Luna discusses representation, Hollywood's limitations, and the inspiration behind her new short film in an exclusive interview with NBC Palm Springs' Manny the Movie Guy.
YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. — Hollywood has long been criticized for putting performers into convenient categories, but actress, comedian, and Palm Springs resident Selene Luna is challenging those expectations with humor, heart, and a sharp dose of Hollywood satire.
Her short film, Veronica, screens Friday, November 6, as part of the Yucca Valley Film Festival, bringing a personal story about representation, ambition, and the struggle to be seen beyond society's expectations to audiences in the High Desert.
NBC Palm Springs entertainment reporter Manny the Movie Guy sat down with Luna to discuss the film, her experiences in the entertainment industry, and why its message resonates far beyond Hollywood.
A Hollywood Comedy With a Personal Message
Veronica follows Veronica Santos, a little-person actress struggling to find meaningful work in an industry that repeatedly reduces her to stereotypical roles.
Alongside her well-meaning but frequently overwhelmed agent, Veronica navigates humiliating auditions, empty promises, and the frustrating reality of being judged by her appearance rather than her abilities.
The film approaches these experiences through dark comedy, using laughter to expose an uncomfortable truth about the entertainment business: Talent does not always guarantee opportunity, particularly for performers who fall outside Hollywood's conventional expectations.
For Luna, who also stars in the film, the subject carries particular significance.
During her conversation with Manny, the actress reflected on the challenges of building a career in an industry where performers with disabilities and physical differences are too often overlooked or narrowly defined.
Rather than allowing those frustrations to dictate the limits of her career, Luna has helped transform them into a story that challenges the very system responsible for them.
Familiar Faces, Meaningful Performances
Veronica features an ensemble that includes Katey Sagal, Margaret Cho, and Taryn Manning, with Woody Harrelson among the film's producers.
The recognizable cast brings additional visibility to a project whose ambitions extend beyond its running time.
At its heart, Veronica asks a deceptively simple question: What happens when an actress refuses to accept the limited roles an industry has decided she should play?
The answer is both entertaining and revealing.
A Special Connection to the Coachella Valley
For Luna, the upcoming screening also represents a homecoming of sorts.
Now a Palm Springs resident, the actress has established a connection with the desert community while continuing her creative work in entertainment.
The film also has another local connection through producer and collaborator John T. Stapleton, who calls Palm Springs home.
Bringing Veronica to the Yucca Valley Film Festival gives local audiences an opportunity to experience a film shaped in part by artists who live in the Coachella Valley.
It also reinforces the importance of regional film festivals in providing independent filmmakers with a platform for stories that might otherwise struggle to find mainstream exposure.
“Veronica” Screens Friday at the Yucca Valley Film Festival
Veronica will be featured during the festival's Friday evening program on November 6 at the Yucca Valley Community Center.
The red carpet begins at 5 p.m., with the screening program starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
For Luna, Veronica is more than a comedy about an actress searching for her next role. It is a reminder that representation means more than simply appearing on screen. It means having the opportunity to portray fully realized characters whose stories deserve to be told.
And sometimes, the most effective way to challenge Hollywood's assumptions is to make audiences laugh at them.
Watch Manny the Movie Guy's exclusive interview with Selene Luna above, and visit MannyTheMovieGuy.comfor more celebrity interviews, movie reviews, and the latest entertainment news.
Festival Details
Film: Veronica
Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
Location: Yucca Valley Community Center, 57090 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley
Red Carpet: 5 p.m.
Screening Program: 6:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
For more information, visit YuccaValleyFilmFestival.com.
Reporting by Manny the Movie Guy for NBC Palm Springs.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
November 5, 2026
Selene LunaVeronicaYucca Valley Film FestivalManny the Movie GuyNBC Palm SpringsWoody HarrelsonMargaret ChoKatey SagalTaryn ManningPalm SpringsIndependent Film
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