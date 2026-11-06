Manny the Movie Guy
Manny the Movie Guy Reviews 'Godzilla Minus Zero' and This Weekend's New Releases
The King of the Monsters is back, and Manny the Movie Guy is taking viewers straight to Japan for an early look at one of the year's most anticipated movie releases.
This week's movie report features Godzilla Minus Zero, the sequel to the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One, which won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.
Writer and director Takashi Yamazaki says he initially never intended to make a sequel, believing the original film had reached a natural conclusion. But the opportunity to revisit the Shikishima family and explore unanswered questions ultimately brought him back to the story.
Actor Ryunosuke Kamiki returns as Koichi Shikishima, a character continuing to deal with the emotional aftermath of his experiences. Minami Hamabe also returns as Noriko, with the film exploring the meaning of family, love and the bonds people share beyond blood relationships.
Manny says the sequel delivers spectacular visuals while maintaining the emotional storytelling that made the original film so memorable. The movie also offers a look at the origins of King Ghidorah, Godzilla's famous three-headed nemesis.
For families, Manny recommends the animated film Wildwood, which remains in theaters. He also reviews the new The Cat in the Hat movie, but says audiences may want to wait until it arrives on streaming.
He also mentions Wicker, which continues to generate positive buzz, and highlights the documentary Everyone Is Talking About, which he predicts could become an Oscar contender.
Manny's overall advice? Some movies are simply better experienced on the big screen.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 6, 2026
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