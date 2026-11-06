Palm Springs Announces New Film Awards Honorees as Letterboxd Sale Talks and Godzilla Make Headlines

The awards season is gaining momentum in the Coachella Valley, with the Palm Springs International Film Awards announcing new honorees for its January ceremony.

Netflix's La Bola Negra, directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, will receive the International Star Award. The filmmakers are expected to attend alongside stars Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, and Penélope Cruz.

The film explores nearly a century of Spanish history through interconnected stories of love, identity, and personal struggle.

The announcement follows the festival's recognition of Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin McDonagh, who will receive the Outstanding Achievement in Directing Award for Wild Horse Nine, starring Sam Rockwell, John Malkovich, and Steve Buscemi.

Previously announced honorees include Inde Navarrette for Obsession and the ensemble of The Invite, featuring Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place January 7, 2027, at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Meanwhile, in Hollywood business news, The New York Times Company is reportedly negotiating to acquire Letterboxd for approximately $330 million. The popular film-review platform has become an influential destination for movie enthusiasts, particularly younger audiences. No final agreement has been announced.

At the box office, Godzilla Minus Zero is reportedly generating approximately $6 million in early preview receipts. The figure remains preliminary, with final weekend results still to come.

And in casting news, Rosamund Pike is set to star in and produce Feed, a body-horror film directed by Leslye Headland. Inspired by the Finnish film Hatching, the project examines the disturbing consequences of a mother's obsession with her daughter's online success.

More from Manny the Movie Guy: For additional Hollywood news, thoughtful film reviews, exclusive celebrity interviews, and continuing coverage of the awards season, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.