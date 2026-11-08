Godzilla Sets Box Office Record as Palm Springs Film Awards Spotlight International Cinema

Godzilla is making movie history.

Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero opened with an estimated $31.6 million in North America this weekend, setting a reported record for a live-action foreign-language film.

The Japanese-language sequel also earned approximately $63 million worldwide, nearly tripling the domestic opening of its Oscar-winning predecessor, Godzilla Minus One.

Warner Bros.' animated The Cat in the Hat debuted in second place with $20.5 million, followed by Drummer Boy with $9.3 million. The documentary You Can See Everything earned an estimated $8.9 million, while the Indian epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend opened with $8.7 million domestically.

The results underscore the growing commercial strength of international filmmaking in American theaters.

Hollywood's next James Bond is also taking shape. Director Denis Villeneuve has offered an encouraging update on the upcoming installment, although Amazon MGM Studios has yet to announce who will succeed Daniel Craig.

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are among the actors mentioned in recent casting reports, but their involvement remains unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, a sequel to Stephen King's supernatural thriller 1408 is reportedly in development, with Natalia Dyer and Elijah Wood attached and original director Mikael Håfström returning.

THE AWARDS CIRCUIT: PALM SPRINGS HONORS INTERNATIONAL FILMMAKERS

Closer to home, the Palm Springs International Film Awards has confirmed that Netflix's La Bola Negra, directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, will receive the International Star Award.

The filmmakers are expected to attend the January 7 ceremony alongside actors Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau and Penélope Cruz.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin McDonagh will also be honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Directing Award for Wild Horse Nine, starring Sam Rockwell, John Malkovich and Steve Buscemi.

Previously announced honorees include Inde Navarrette for Obsession and the ensemble of The Invite.

And in New York, the Critics Choice Documentary Awards are celebrating nonfiction filmmaking, with Ava DuVernay's 14th leading the nominations. The complete winners list was not independently confirmed at the time of this update.

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