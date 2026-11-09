Documentary Sweeps Critics Choice Awards as Godzilla Dominates the Box Office

A documentary has emerged as the biggest winner at the 11th Critics Choice Documentary Awards, while Godzilla continues to dominate the weekend box-office conversation.

A24's You Can See Everything won five awards at Sunday night's ceremony in New York, including Best Documentary Feature and Best Director for Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.

The film also received honors for cinematography, editing and score.

Once Upon a Time in Harlem earned three awards, while Ron Howard received the Critics Choice Impact Award and filmmaker Jehane Noujaim was recognized with the Pennebaker Award.

Critics Choice

At the box office, Godzilla Minus Zero opened with an estimated $31.6 million domestically, taking the No. 1 position ahead of The Cat in the Hat, which earned approximately $20.5 million. Final weekend actuals remain pending.

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Meanwhile, the search for the next James Bond is generating fresh headlines. Variety reports that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have screen-tested for the role, although Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed a casting decision.

Denis Villeneuve is attached to direct the next installment.

And closer to home, the Palm Springs International Film Awards continues preparing for its January ceremony, with previously announced honorees including the international film La Bola Negra and filmmaker Martin McDonagh.

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