Manny the Movie Guy
‘You Can See Everything’ Review: Nathan Fielder’s Elizabeth Holmes Documentary Is a Startling, Revolutionary Masterpiece
Manny the Movie Guy Reviews ‘You Can See Everything’: Nathan Fielder’s Elizabeth Holmes Documentary Is a Jaw-Dropping, Revolutionary Masterpiece
Rating: 4 out of 4 Theranos Kisses 💋💋💋💋
(And unlike Theranos, these kisses are 100% real.)
I walked out of You Can See Everything stunned, shaken and buzzing. This is not just the best documentary of the year. It’s one of the most audacious films I have ever seen, period. It doesn’t just tell a story; it blows up the very idea of what a documentary can be.
Thirty-four days before she reports to federal prison, Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the blood-testing company Theranos, invites a skeptical film crew into her home to document her every move. Behind the camera are Nathan Fielder, the absurdist genius behind Nathan for You and The Rehearsal, making his feature directing debut, and documentary filmmaker Lance Oppenheim. What starts as an intimate portrait of a convicted felon becomes a three-year odyssey into one of the most mysterious minds of our time.
It’s Jaw-Dropping
The access is unbelievable. Fielder doesn’t just interview Holmes; he lives with her, her partner Billy Evans and their two young children in those final days before prison. Holmes had never participated in any of the documentaries or dramas made about her, and here she is, letting the cameras see everything. Or so it seems. Some of what unfolds on screen genuinely made me gasp, and I won’t spoil a second of it. Just know that the Elizabeth Holmes story you think you know is only the beginning.
It’s Rebellious
This film refuses to play by the rules. Where the cameras can’t go, Fielder and Oppenheim step in with inventive re-creations, blending real footage, reenactment and narrative twists into something that feels like a psychological thriller, a family drama and a dark comedy all at once. Fielder’s deadpan presence is the secret weapon. He keeps asking the simplest, most devastating question: are you being real right now? And every answer makes the truth slipperier.
It’s Revolutionary
At its heart, You Can See Everything isn’t just about one woman’s fraud. It’s about performance, identity and control, about how all of us curate the versions of ourselves we show the world. In an age of influencers, image-polishing and endless self-branding, Holmes becomes a mirror, and the film forces us to ask how much of anyone we ever truly see. Fielder and Oppenheim have created a new kind of documentary, one that interrogates its own subject, its own filmmakers and even its own audience. Nobody else is making movies like this.
Three Hours That Fly By
Yes, it runs nearly three hours. And I didn’t check my watch once. I was glued to the screen from the first frame to the last, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
The Verdict
Jaw-dropping, rebellious and revolutionary, You Can See Everything is an absolute must-see and an instant classic. Go see it in a theater, then go grab dinner with friends, because you will be debating it for hours.
I’m giving You Can See Everything a perfect 4 out of 4 Theranos Kisses. Mwah! Mwah! Mwah! Mwah!
You Can See Everything, from A24, is now playing in theaters.
I’m Manny the Movie Guy for NBC Palm Springs.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
November 9, 2026
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